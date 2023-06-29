Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Caroline Wozniacki beat Simona Halep 7-6 (7-2) 3-6 6-4 to win the Australian Open in 2018

Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki is returning to tennis, three years after retiring.

The 32-year-old Dane won the Australian Open in 2018 and lost in the US Open final in both 2009 and 2014.

In an interview with Vogue, external-link Wozniacki said she wants to play at the Canadian Open in Montreal in August.

She has also targeted the US Open later that month, the Australian Open next January and then the Olympics in Paris next summer.

"Am I nervous? Not really," she said. "I'm coming back to something I love.

"Can I win the US Open? I think so. Can I win the Australian Open? I think so. That's why I'm doing this. And I guess we'll see what happens.

"If I didn't believe in myself, I wouldn't be doing this: I'm too competitive to just show up and not feel like I'm going to be one of the best players out there."

'I want to show my kids you can pursue your dreams'

Wozniacki announced the birth of daughter Olivia in June 2021 and then son James in October 2022.

"I became a mother and now have two beautiful children I am so grateful for," Wozniacki wrote on Twitter. external-link

"But I still have goals I want to accomplish. We decided as a family it's time. I'm coming back to play and I can't wait.

"I want to show my kids you can pursue your dreams no matter your age or role."

She added: "How long will I be able to play at my highest level—a year, two years, three years? I don't know. But I know that five years from now, when the kids are in school, it will be too late."

During the first stage of her career, Wozniacki won 30 tour-level titles, including one Grand Slam triumph when she beat Simona Halep in three sets in the 2018 Australian Open final.

At Wimbledon, she reached the last 16 on six occasions, but lost at that stage every time.

More to follow.