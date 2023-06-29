Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Coco Gauff is competing in the semi-finals in singles and doubles at the Eastbourne International

Rothesay Eastbourne International Dates: 26 June - 1 July Venue: Devonshire Park, Eastbourne Coverage: Live daily coverage on BBC TV, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app

Coco Gauff beat world number four Jessica Pegula to reach the semi-finals of the Eastbourne International.

Seventh-ranked Gauff secured a 6-3 6-3 win over doubles partner and American compatriot Pegula.

It is the 19-year-old's first win over a top-five player since February 2022 and first over a top-10 player since August of last year.

Gauff will face Madison Keys in Friday's semi-finals after the American beat Croatia's Petra Martic 6-4 6-1.

Former world number seven Keys looked impressive and is yet to drop a set in the tournament she won in 2014.

Gauff explained the victory against Pegula was hard earned.

"I'm really happy with how I played. I obviously know Jess very well, she's one of the best players on the tour for a reason," Gauff told BBC Two.

"I'm really happy with how I played today. I know when Jess is playing well, it's very hard to win games."

The win over good friend Pegula on Thursday was Gauff's best of the season in terms of ranking.

Gauff flew out of the blocks and broke Pegula in her first service game.

Pegula's body language lifted early in the second set when taking a 3-0 lead, with Gauff hitting too many balls long.

The older American showed her class with a luscious lob over her teenage doubles partner to surge ahead.

A resurgent Gauff battled back, however, to win six consecutive games and advance to the Eastbourne semi-finals for the first time.

Pegula will remain in Eastbourne as she prepares for her doubles semi-final with Gauff on Friday afternoon.