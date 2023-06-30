Close menu

Wimbledon 2023 draw: Andy Murray to face Ryan Peniston at All England Club

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Wimbledon

Last updated on .comments107

Andy Murray
Andy Murray won the Wimbledon men's singles title in 2013 and 2016

Two-time champion Andy Murray will face fellow Briton Ryan Peniston in an eye-catching Wimbledon first-round match.

Murray, 36, missed out on a seeding for the grass-court Grand Slam event, leaving him open to facing a higher-ranked player in the first round.

However, the former world number one was drawn against wildcard Peniston, who is ranked 267th in the world.

The winner faces a tough test in the second round against Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or Dominic Thiem.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic, bidding for a record-equalling 24th major and eighth Wimbledon men's title, starts against Argentina's Pedro Cachin.

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina starts her defence of the women's singles title against American Shelby Rogers.

Another standout match in the first round pits American five-time champion Venus Williams, 43, against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina, who was a semi-finalist in 2019.

The 136th Championships start at the All England Club on Monday.

Who have the rest of the Britons drawn?

British men's number one Cameron Norrie, who reached the semi-finals last year and is seeded 12th, starts his campaign against Czech qualifier Tomas Machac.

However, 27-year-old Norrie could face a tricky path to the latter stages if the draw follows the projection of the seedings.

Norrie could play American 22nd Sebastian Korda in the third round, with Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev potentially looming in the fourth round and quarter-finals.

Dan Evans is the only other British player who is seeded and the 33-year-old starts against France's Quentin Halys.

No British players earned direct entry into the women's draw, with 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu out injured after having surgeries on her wrists and ankle.

Katie Boulter, who has replaced Raducanu as British number one, will play Australia's world number 228 Daria Saville in her opening match.

Boulter reached a career-high ranking after winning the Nottingham title this month, but was still outside the top 100 when the cut for direct entry was made

Boulter, ranked 88th, is one of six British women given wildcards for the singles draw.

Heather Watson faces Czech 10th seed Barbora Krejcikova, Katie Swan plays Swiss 14th seed Belinda Bencic and Sonay Kartal is drawn against American 25th seed Madison Keys.

Harriet Dart plays France's Diane Parry and Jodie Burrage meets American Caty McNally.

Young British players George Loffhagen and Arthur Fery have been given daunting draws on their debuts in the Wimbledon main draw.

Fery, 20, faces Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev, while Loffhagen, 22, plays Danish sixth seed Holger Rune.

Eight British men are in the singles draw, rounded off by Liam Broady, who faces France's Constant Lestienne, and Jan Choinski who plays Serbia's Dusan Lajovic.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

107 comments

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 11:04

    Bit of a test for Murray as Ryan Peniston has proved to be pretty decent on grass. If Murray does get through I actually fancy his chances against Stefanos Tsitsipas or Dominic Thiem. Thiem is still making his way back from a long injury lay off. Tsitsipas was beaten by Murray in straight sets in Stuttgart on grass last year and it's not his best surface, where as arguably it is Murray's

    • Reply posted by FamMcGPilk, today at 11:39

      FamMcGPilk replied:
      And then potentially Cam Norrie, and Medvedev. Tough, tough, tough.

  • Comment posted by Taxi dave, today at 11:03

    Love watching the tennis , it's the nauseating commentators that I dislike about it !

    • Reply posted by Sam Fathers, today at 11:08

      Sam Fathers replied:
      press mute

  • Comment posted by stomlinson27, today at 10:55

    Good luck Andy!!

  • Comment posted by Jander00, today at 10:58

    That's a brutal draw but all down to current rankings . Unfortunately going out in Queens in the 1st round might prove to make a decent run at Wimbledon a tough ask. Assuming the first match goes to form, Murray's 2nd round match will almost certainly be the pick of the round.

  • Comment posted by J-Dizzle, today at 10:59

    First time I've ever watched a Wimbledon draw live. It wasn't as boring as you might think. Looking forward to Ruud vs Lokoli after the Frenchman's impressive display in qualifying.

    In the women's, the wildcard battle of Williams and Svitolina should be a good one. Tough draw for the Brits, especially Watson and Swan.

  • Comment posted by Fleckle, today at 11:09

    Well at least Ryan will get some coverage - if he was playing anyone else he'd be completely ignored!

    • Reply posted by Waint, today at 11:44

      Waint replied:
      I love watching him play, like Swarzman, it gives the rest of us hope that you don’t have to be 6ft 5 with a 140mph serve. Although sadly it’s almost a must in the men’s game.

  • Comment posted by john , today at 11:01

    Not a bad pay day even when you lose in the first rd

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 11:18

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      £55k. But in fairness for players like Peniston, this will be the culmination of their year's hard work (even if they're usually wildcards).

  • Comment posted by Waint, today at 11:38

    I’ve been to both Surbiton and Wimbledon qualifying this year and frankly I find the level frightening. Getting from 500 to top 100 is a monumental effort especially when it’s just margins, luck, or long period injury free. Good luck to everyone!

    • Reply posted by Sheila, today at 11:45

      Sheila replied:
      I know exactly what you mean!!
      I look at some comments during these grand slams, e.g" British women rubbish or men" or "Murray was awful today" and think "have you ever actually BEEN to a top level match or tournament and seen the quality with which these people play, day in day out?"
      Never mind club, even county levels are a country mile behind. It shows how hard they have to work to transcend.

  • Comment posted by Lighthouse, today at 11:03

    The draw really favours the top seeds. Poor Rybakina looks to have the draw from hell. But Wimbledon is the one tournament that will throw up shocks and surprises. We may know who the likely winners will be. But the road there will be full of drama.

    • Reply posted by SleepPoster, today at 11:14

      SleepPoster replied:
      Do you think we will have a dramatic handshake between ukrainian and russian/Belarusian players?

  • Comment posted by arcturus62, today at 11:20

    Thank goodness for 'the red button'.

  • Comment posted by Nic, today at 11:17

    Yep, Watson and Swan have tough draws and R2 for Murray if he gets through will be a big challenge. Hopefully Watson's inspired 4th round appearance last year will help her against Krejcikova. I have Wimbledon tickets for 4 July with an all day seat. Can't wait to see the court schedule.

  • Comment posted by Youwhat, today at 10:59

    My money's on a brit getting through- andy Murray :)

    • Reply posted by SleepPoster, today at 11:10

      SleepPoster replied:
      He's had a decent build up . Can see him getting any further than the second round.

  • Comment posted by MrT, today at 11:00

    Where can we see the full draw? FYI BBC there is more that Andy Murray we are interested in.

    • Reply posted by J-Dizzle, today at 11:10

      J-Dizzle replied:
      Wimbledon website

  • Comment posted by Jon, today at 10:58

    Fantastic draw for Andy! Not being seeded has played into his hands it turns out. Tsitsipas or Thiem on grass is a great chance to open up the draw!

  • Comment posted by sam, today at 10:57

    Interesting draw ! Great opportunity for both players…. For one to make a name for himself and the other work his way into the championship…

  • Comment posted by William Munny, today at 11:47

    why do the all england club gift wildcards to rubbish Brits year in year out?
    surely it should be those just outside the top 130.

  • Comment posted by nik1976, today at 11:23

    Scotland 1 England 0

  • Comment posted by Gaz Jones, today at 11:10

    Finally!

  • Comment posted by Briggadoon, today at 11:14

    Might have a chance of progressing then 🥴

  • Comment posted by gowgetter, today at 11:30

    Long before the brits go out, the beeb will do nothing else but bang on about the co co kid from the states...

