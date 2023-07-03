Last updated on .From the section Tennis

This is the first time Dart has lost to an unseeded player at Wimbledon

Wimbledon 2023 Venue: All England Club Dates: 3-16 July

Harriet Dart's Wimbledon campaign ended on the first day as the Briton was beaten by France's Diane Parry.

Parry, ranked 96th in the world, came from behind to edge the home player 6-7 (4-7) 6-0 6-4.

Dart, ranked 14 places below her opponent, has now made three first-round exits at the Grand Slam.

Fellow Britons Jodie Burrage and Katie Swan are also in action on day one in the women's draw, with Dan Evans, Jan Choinski and Liam Broady in the men's.

An expectant crowd filled court 12 to watch Dart, who had arrived at the All England Club on the back of a good build-up on grass with quarter-final appearances in Nottingham and Birmingham.

The home player quickly fell a double break down but found some rhythm - and a forehand hammered down the line on break point - to win two games in a row and spark the partisan crowd into life.

Any nerves in the opening exchanges dissipated as Dart thrived off the crowd's energy, whipping a stunning cross-court backhand to secure another break and level at 5-5.

Dart showcased her resilience again after forcing a tie-break, where she came from 3-1 down to edge out an impressive first-set win.

Blustery conditions in the second set made it tricky for both players to get a handle on their serving and could have been to blame for some of Dart's shots sailing out of court.

The Briton again went 3-0 down, airing her frustrations towards her family and coaches in the crowd and shaking her head at the scoreboard after being penalised for a foot fault.

But this time she struggled to regroup, failing to win a game in the second set and struggling with her serve.

Dart looked like she might have been able to convert her frustration in the deciding set with an early break.

But Parry, who reached the third round at Wimbledon last year, then took charge and even though Dart saved one match point, the Briton then sent a backhand wide to end her hopes of a run at the London tournament, showing her exasperation by smashing her racquet into the grass.

This was Dart's fifth appearance in SW19 - having reached the third round in 2019, her best result at any Grand Slam - but after some good preparations on grass she will see this as an opportunity missed.