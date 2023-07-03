Last updated on .From the section Tennis

There was concerned silence on Centre Court when Williams slipped early in the match

American veteran Venus Williams showed undiminishing determination and courage to fight through injury before succumbing to Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in the first round of Wimbledon.

Williams, 43, slipped on Centre Court early in the match, leading to fears she might have to retire injured.

The five-time champion did return and pushed Svitolina before losing 6-4 6-3.

After a record 24th appearance ended, Williams received a standing ovation by a crowd unsure how long she has left.

The fact she was able to finish the match, despite limping heavily around the court, felt remarkable.

Williams' defiance not to quit was warmly appreciated by the Wimbledon crowd, which willed her on throughout an entertaining contest.

The former world number one first played at the All England Club in 1997 and, as she remains coy about her retirement plans, it remains to be seen how many more times she will return to the scene of some of her greatest triumphs.

Down but not out - Williams shows her mettle

Williams walked gingerly when she came out onto court, with heavy strapping around her right knee from an injury which she picked up earlier in the British grass-court season at Birmingham.

The veteran showed she had lost none of her shot-making ability, using her colossal serve and forehand to good effect as she broke for a 2-0 lead.

But the complexion of the match altered in a moment, leaving those watching on Centre Court fearing the worst.

In the third game, Williams slipped on the grass as she approached the net, letting out a sharp scream which silenced the stadium.

Umpire Marija Cicak raced down to the court to check on her condition, with a concerned Svitolina coming around the net.

There was an anxious atmosphere as fans feared the worst, many who will have remembered her younger sister Serena slipping on the lush Centre Court grass in 2021 and having to retire injured.

In what seemed quite remarkable given the gravity of her reaction, and the increasingly-restricted movement, Williams not only carried on but continued to keep in touch with 28-year-old Svitolina.

Heavy shots reminiscent of her peak flashed past the Ukrainian, who had to fight off two break-back points before sealing the first set at the second opportunity.

Even when Svitolina, who is still continuing her comeback from giving birth last October, threatened to run away with the second set, Williams would not roll over.

Trailing 5-1 and with the crowd willing her on, she dug in again to hold serve and then broke for 5-3.

But Svitolina, who did well to maintain her focus in the difficult circumstances, took her opponent's serve again for the match after winning a line-call challenge which left Williams smiling ruefully.

"It is always very tough to play against Venus, it was a really special moment to play here today on a special court and a big legend," said Svitolina, who is ranked 76th in the world. "It was an unbelievable feeling.