Wimbledon 2023 results: Elena Rybakina avoids upset against Shelby Rogers

By Sonia OxleyBBC Sport at Wimbledon

Defending champion Elena Rybakina recovered from a poor start to avoid a Wimbledon first-round exit against American Shelby Rogers.

The Kazakh, whose title defence began with a double fault, won 4-6 6-1 6-2.

Her build-up had been hampered by illness and she lacked energy against the world number 49 at the start.

But there was a dramatic shift in momentum as Rybakina avoided becoming the first women's defending champion since 1994 to lose at this stage.

Steffi Graf was the champion who fell at that hurdle 29 years ago when she was beaten by American Lori McNeil - and after an error-strewn first set it had looked as if Rybakina would be joining the German in the history books.

But watched from Centre Court's Royal Box by both tennis royalty and actual royalty in the shape of Roger Federer and the Princess of Wales, the 24-year-old battled to hold on to her own crown a little longer.

Rybakina got off to a shaky start, dropping serve in the opening game and serving two double faults in her first two service games, and she struggled to recover as a composed Rogers went on to seal the first set with an ace.

But it was soon the Kazakh who held all the aces, delivering five of them in a dominant second set that she whizzed through in 29 minutes as rain hammered down on the court's closed roof.

She broke in the opening game of the third set when a wide-looking forehand was shown to be in by Hawk-Eye and maintained the advantage, wrapping up victory when Rogers could only net a return.

"It was really tough for me today, I was really nervous," Rybakina said in her on-court interview. "The double fault said it all at the beginning of the match."

She will play France's Alize Cornet or Japan's Nao Hibino in the second round as she bids to become the first woman since Serena Williams in 2016 to defend the women's singles title here.

Later on Tuesday, Australian Open champion and Wimbledon second seed Aryna Sabalenka is due to open her campaign against Hungary's Panna Udvardy, while last year's Tunisian runner-up Ons Jabeur takes on Poland's Magdalena Frech.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic was also due in action on a day where rain has been disrupting the schedule on the outside courts.

  • Comment posted by John, today at 17:12

    Why are the same commentators (example Tracy Austin and John McEnroe) employed every year by the BBC who last played the game years ago. Why do we not hear from recent champions of the game?

  • Comment posted by Tollpuddle, today at 17:01

    If Potapova settles in,she has the mentality and the game to rattle and defeat anyone.
    Ostapenko is the greatest female shot maker/ball returner in the history of the game IMO....She is also self obsessed and frankly unbearable at times regarding her antics.
    That said,Ostapenko can beat anyone and beat them well if she plays at the exceptional level she is very capable of doing

  • Comment posted by Arlington Advocate, today at 16:54

    As much as I enjoy watching Rybakina play, I do wish she would smile a little more. Last year I thought it was down to embarrassment at being Russian. Perhaps she's just traumatised by her coach!

    • Reply posted by football is for everyone, today at 17:06

      football is for everyone replied:
      Her on court smiling is irrelevant ps she's been a kazhak national since 2018

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 16:51

    With Raducanu out injured the tournament is wide open this year. I think there are a dozen players capable of winning.

    • Reply posted by Y0U, today at 17:05

      Y0U replied:
      Sicknote was never going to win.

  • Comment posted by BannedCompanyDirector, today at 16:49

    She's a really good tennis player. All her shots are good: the one where she throws it up and hits it diagonally, hitting it front ways, hitting it backwards... Her whole game is top-shelf.

  • Comment posted by Tollpuddle, today at 16:47

    Elena is one of the few who can serve a ball so hard and so accurate that Swaitek will not be happy if they meet.
    I think Elena is a great Champion,not only for her 2022 win but her modest manner.

  • Comment posted by Y0U, today at 16:46

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by football is for everyone, today at 17:07

      football is for everyone replied:
      And the best part was when you recycled this comment from the other 656 hys you've posted it

  • Comment posted by Rosemary, today at 16:43

    I thought she looked very nervous, most unusual for her. Understandable, she hasn't had much preparation time. Steadied herself well, though as the match went on. Hope she has a good run.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 16:39

    That was a horrible watch in the first set as Elena Rybakina was missing in action and it looked like we were going to have another upset similar to Gauff. But Rybakina has incredible mental resolve and is one of the very best at working out problems and never panics consistent with her performance in the final last lear. Great players adapt and overcome. Nice to see the great Roger Federer.

  • Comment posted by ps, today at 16:39

    Rybakina looks good again, with a great game for grass.
    Borate will be delighted!

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 16:31

    Elena Rybakina avoids upset against Shelby Rogers is an understatement. She made a very nervous start and was all over the show. She did not settle until the second set. The early break was the turning point then it was a breadsticks set. Third set and she was in the groove and broke the opener. Rogers gave her an early scare. Lets see how she progresses as she is a fantastic player.

  • Comment posted by HertfordPaul, today at 16:28

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Hopalongprop, today at 16:33

      Hopalongprop replied:
      So on an HYS about an entirely different match you're on here like a shot desperate to slate Venus Williams. Can't think why.

  • Comment posted by Tollpuddle, today at 16:25

    Good composure from Elena....Shelby played a great first set

  • Comment posted by quality, today at 16:22

    Well done Rybakina. Well done Federer. Class.

