Andy Murray offers a few words of consolation to Ryan Peniston following their match on Centre Court

Ryan Peniston says he could not believe where he was at the start of his first-round match against Andy Murray at Wimbledon.

The left-hander from Essex was beaten 6-3 6-0 6-1 by the former champion under the roof on Centre Court.

Their two-hour match was watched from the Royal Box by the Princess of Wales and eight-time winner Roger Federer.

"I was trying to maintain a calmness but it was impossible," said Peniston, who reached round two in 2022.

"Maybe midway through the first set was when it started to settle down a bit, but in the first 20 minutes it didn't feel real at all."

He continued: "It was surreal looking up at the box and seeing them watching us. It was an honour.

"It's impossible not to have pressure [on you] when you have a legend like Roger Federer sitting there."

Peniston, 27, was given a wildcard entry into the men's singles draw at the All-England Club after playing well in the warm-up events at Queen's, Nottingham and Surbiton.

But, in his first match at the Championships, the world number 268 was unable to bridge the gulf in class in his first-ever match on Centre Court against Murray, who won the title in 2013 and 2016.

"It was an amazing experience being on centre, walking out the atmosphere was incredible," he said.

"Ever since the draw came out on Friday, it's been pretty crazy. Just before you go out, your heart starts racing, it's hard to describe.

"It was definitely tough playing Andy, he played a very clean match I thought.

"The scoreline was definitely one-sided for him but I felt we had a lot of good rallies and close points that went his way.

"He was relentless on every point. He's the same in practice, he's on every ball and that's why he's so good."

Peniston was troubled by a wrist injury following last year's Wimbledon and had Covid earlier this year.

But he said: "My game's in a good place and I feel happy with how I'm playing."

He is not involved in the doubles events at SW19 and added: "I'm just looking forward to the next tournament. I think I'm going to head to Spain in the coming weeks for some Challenger events."