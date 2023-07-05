Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Jodie Burrage is ranked 108th in the world, following the best year of her career

Britain's Jodie Burrage looked overcome by nerves as her Centre Court debut at Wimbledon ended in an hour with defeat by 11th seed Daria Kasatkina.

Burrage, 24, earned her first win at the All England Club on Monday but lost 6-0 6-2 to Kasatkina in round two.

The British number two won just seven points in a 19-minute opening set.

Burrage broke early in the second but, after a rain delay, lost momentum as Kasatkina won five straight games when they returned to reach the last 32.

Burrage was one of seven British players due to take to the court on Wednesday, with 87 matches scheduled after downpours on Tuesday forced most of day two at the Championships to be postponed.

However, day three also got off to a wet start and play on the outer courts started almost two hours later than planned at 12:45 BST.

There was also another unplanned stoppage when environmental protesters ran onto Court 18, throwing confetti and a jigsaw onto the surface during the match between Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov and Japan's Sho Shimabukuro.

