Wimbledon 2023 results: Liam Broady beats Casper Ruud, Katie Boulter through, Jan Choinski out

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Wimbledon

Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Liam Broady celebrates at Wimbledon
Liam Broady, ranked 142nd in the world, had never previously beaten a top-10 player
Wimbledon 2023 on the BBC
Venue: All England Club Dates: 3-16 July
Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. More coverage details here.

British number five Liam Broady caused one of the biggest shocks at this year's Wimbledon with a remarkable five-set win over Norwegian fourth seed Casper Ruud on a frenzied Centre Court.

Katie Boulter, Britain's top-ranked woman, also reached the last 32 as she continued to thrive in the spotlight.

Broady, 29, danced with delight after sealing a 6-4 3-6 4-6 6-3 6-0 victory.

His victory came shortly after Boulter beat Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova 6-0 3-6 6-3 in her second-round match.

Fellow Briton Jan Choinski lost 6-4 6-4 7-6 (7-3) to Polish 17th seed Hubert Hurkacz earlier on Thursday in the last 64.

Later, British former world number one Andy Murray plays Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in a blockbuster final match on Centre Court.

Katie Boulter celebrates
Katie Boulter broke back into the world's top 100 last month

Boulter, 26, was the first home player through to the third round, roaring with delight and breaking out into a beaming smile when she took her third match point against 99th-ranked Tomova.

The celebration showed her delight at reaching the third round for the second successive year and relief at eventually getting over the line following a tense service game.

Boulter is the only British woman left in the singles draw and could play defending champion Elena Rybakina next.

"It definitely wasn't easy out there but I kept backing myself and telling myself to go for it. It paid off," said Boulter, who hit 37 winners.

"She is a top player and I expected her to come back with an even better game. She definitely did and made me play more balls.

"I tried to be as aggressive as possible and managed to do that at the start of the third set."

More to follow.

