Close menu

Wimbledon 2023 results: Andy Murray loses to Stefanos Tsitsipas, Cameron Norrie beaten

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Wimbledon

Last updated on .From the section Tenniscomments161

Andy Murray waves to the Wimbledon crowd
Former world number one Murray won the Wimbledon title in 2013 and 2016
Wimbledon 2023 on the BBC
Venue: All England Club Dates: 3-16 July
Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. More coverage details here.

Andy Murray's hopes of a fine Wimbledon victory on the 10th anniversary of his 2013 title win were ended by fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in round two.

Stalled by Wimbledon's 11pm curfew on Thursday, the Briton lost 7-6 (7-3) 6-7 (2-7) 4-6 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 on Friday.

Murray had not beaten a SW19 opponent ranked as high as the Greek since his iconic win over Novak Djokovic in 2013.

Shortly before Murray's loss, British number one Cameron Norrie fell 3-6 6-3 2-6 6-7 (3-7) to Christopher Eubanks.

Murray, 36, and Norrie, 27, were considered the nation's best hopes of success in the men's singles and their defeats dampened the spirits of the home fans at the All England Club.

Their exits leave British number five Liam Broady, who is playing Canadian 26th seed Denis Shapovalov in the third round, as the sole home representative in the men's singles.

On Saturday, British women's number one Katie Boulter also has the chance to reach the fourth round when she plays defending champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan.

Murray makes Tsitsipas 'work extra hard'

When Murray's captivating clash under the Centre Court lights against Tsitsipas was suspended on Thursday, the Scot had just sealed a two-sets-to-one lead in front of a partisan home crowd.

Who the break benefitted - Murray after a painful looking fall, or Tsitsipas after momentum swung away from him - was debatable.

The delay did provide the opportunity for the romantics to dream. Murray returned on Friday aiming to earn his biggest win by ranking since the 2013 final, 10 years to the day and at the scene of the defining moment of his career.

The realists felt the rest might suit Tsitsipas better. The 24-year-old, like he did in the first two sets on Thursday, produced another serving masterclass and did not face a break point as he turned around the deficit.

Asked if the 18-hour gap benefitted him, Tsitsipas said: "It did not help me that much. You are dealing with a lot of things.

"You are dealing with Andy Murray at the other side of the net. He can make it a marathon and I had to work extra hard.

"My legs are sore - he made me run left and right, up and down for how many hours."

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

156 comments

  • Comment posted by RIPlum, today at 18:27

    To delay the news is wrong

    • Reply posted by Lowin, today at 18:31

      Lowin replied:
      The news is on a 24 hour loop daily. What more do you want

  • Comment posted by Tacitus, today at 18:33

    Murray had a day off but Tsitsipas finished a 5 -setter at nearly 8 pm against Thiem on Wednesday, then started this match with Murray yesterday. Well deserved, Tsitsipas! (And why do the Wimbledon schedulers always favour Murray?)

    • Reply posted by cathy-G, today at 18:42

      cathy-G replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 18:32

    Back to being Scottish then....

    • Reply posted by cathy-G, today at 18:39

      cathy-G replied:
      Unfortunately

      All about what have you done for me lately.

  • Comment posted by Zircon, today at 18:34

    Dour personality plus melodramatic celebration and relentless hype spoil it for me

    • Reply posted by Mrsmith2022, today at 18:41

      Mrsmith2022 replied:
      THose 3 grand slams, and 3 Olympic golds, and 1 silver does that still grate with you that he won them,

  • Comment posted by MCFC Est 2008, today at 18:39

    And Murray claims he's the one of the best on grass 🤣

  • Comment posted by elmo, today at 18:39

    taxi for the moaning sweaty sock. Get back to your wet weekend in worthing, at least its got more personality than you.

  • Comment posted by Gary Howard, today at 18:40

    I'm sure he'd play better if he didn't spend so much time moaning at his box.

  • Comment posted by m123, today at 18:30

    Hardly a surprise.

    • Reply posted by cathy-G, today at 18:40

      cathy-G replied:
      That explains the very easy saunter Tsisi achieved. Was a preordained decision. Sure

  • Comment posted by Boutros Boutros-Ghali, today at 18:41

    Hopefully Mr Zero Charisma will do us all a favour and retire. Had a gut full of listening to the droning drivel of this has been.

  • Comment posted by Terrier_fan, today at 18:30

    Please just retire - you’ve had an outstanding career but you need to hang your racquet up before you do yourself a serious injury.

    • Reply posted by gone-for-a-walk-bye, today at 18:34

      gone-for-a-walk-bye replied:
      Why has Andy Murray got to retire when he’s the same age as Novak, Djokovic, 36

  • Comment posted by David Mckinnon , today at 18:32

    😂😂

  • Comment posted by summitsleeper, today at 18:35

    He’s finished but won’t accept it, pack it in, enjoy your family and you millions, it’s a young man’s game.

    • Reply posted by Mrsmith2022, today at 18:38

      Mrsmith2022 replied:
      He won one match, which is more than all the critics on this page. I hope he is able to announce the next one or the one after that as his last ever, and then holds a retirement game, at Hampden.

  • Comment posted by ikleNige, today at 18:38

    Good no more endless articles about him it being his year Murray mound blah blah. He’s past it but too stubborn to retire.

    • Reply posted by Flowen, today at 18:40

      Flowen replied:
      Too stubborn? If he wants to play let him play, why should you or anyone else decide his future? It’s his life

  • Comment posted by Fiend, today at 18:41

    BBC more upset than any viewer 🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Magnum PI sstaker, today at 18:31

    Eubank must be so proud. One son followed him into boxing, the other a promising tennis player. Bit more imagination with the naming wouldn't go amiss though Chris.

  • Comment posted by daveyo, today at 18:36

    censorship is stopping comments that don't suit the agenda

    • Reply posted by football is for everyone, today at 18:40

      football is for everyone replied:
      Tosh

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 18:31

    So no more hitting the ground with his racket and constantly moaning up to his coaches? He will be sorely missed over the next week or so....

    • Reply posted by SleepPoster, today at 18:34

      SleepPoster replied:
      Kim has to listen to it evry night

  • Comment posted by Mando, today at 18:30

    Murray played well. Tsitsipas spoke highly of him. Tough match for both. Not easy for Tsitsipas, but managed the game well

  • Comment posted by Blind Haze, today at 18:30

    Go on, Tim!

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 18:30

    Glad he’s out. The constant moaning to his box and shouting was pathetic. Screamed out in pain when he slipped last night and gets straight back up. Embarrassing. As Roy Keane would say - baby.

Top Stories

Wimbledon 2023

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured