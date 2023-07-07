Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Petra Kvitova won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova cruised into the third round of this year's tournament with a comprehensive win over Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

The Czech ninth seed took just 74 minutes to wrap up a 6-2 6-2 win on a stiflingly hot morning at SW19.

The 33-year-old is in good form, having won the grass-court title in Berlin in the lead up to the Championships.

Top two seeds Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka are both in action later.

Despite trading early breaks, Belarusian Sasnovich struggled in an error-strewn performance before Kvitova raced away with the second set.

Elsewhere, former world number two Paula Badosa was forced to retire from her second-round match against Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk with a back problem that had kept her out of the French Open.

The Spaniard confirmed afterwards she would not compete in the mixed doubles alongside partner Stefanos Tsitsipas.

American 25th seed Madison Keys also advanced with a 7-5 6-3 win over Swiss player Viktorija Golubic.