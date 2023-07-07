Close menu

Wimbledon 2023: Petra Kvitova through to third round; Paula Badosa retires injured

By Jess AndersonBBC Sport at Wimbledon

Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Petra Kvitova makes a return
Petra Kvitova won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014
Wimbledon 2023 on the BBC
Venue: All England Club Dates: 3-16 July
Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. More coverage details here.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova cruised into the third round of this year's tournament with a comprehensive win over Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

The Czech ninth seed took just 74 minutes to wrap up a 6-2 6-2 win on a stiflingly hot morning at SW19.

The 33-year-old is in good form, having won the grass-court title in Berlin in the lead up to the Championships.

Top two seeds Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka are both in action later.

Despite trading early breaks, Belarusian Sasnovich struggled in an error-strewn performance before Kvitova raced away with the second set.

Elsewhere, former world number two Paula Badosa was forced to retire from her second-round match against Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk with a back problem that had kept her out of the French Open.

The Spaniard confirmed afterwards she would not compete in the mixed doubles alongside partner Stefanos Tsitsipas.

American 25th seed Madison Keys also advanced with a 7-5 6-3 win over Swiss player Viktorija Golubic.

Comments

Join the conversation

7 comments

  • Comment posted by ARHReading, today at 14:00

    Such an elegant and thoroughly nice lady. I hope she reaches the final.

  • Comment posted by Johnny G, today at 13:47

    The Czech Republic is a powerhouse in tennis... feels like some stats person could tell us how tennis success per head of population would rank each country.

  • Comment posted by addickted2charlton, today at 13:44

    Pet n arf doin well, less ope she gets to the final n all on ere.

    • Reply posted by exile annie, today at 13:50

      exile annie replied:
      The down arrow is for your pidgin, not for the excellent Petra.

  • Comment posted by inherent, today at 13:40

    After the Qualifiers, the B B C couldn't give Andreeva any more higher praise, so why is hasn't she not on screen yet

    • Reply posted by Pipey94, today at 13:56

      Pipey94 replied:
      Each match is shown on i player

