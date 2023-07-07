Close menu

Wimbledon 2023 results: Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Holger Rune among day five winners

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport at Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz has not dropped a set in his two matches at this year's Wimbledon
Wimbledon 2023 on the BBC
Venue: All England Club Dates: 3-16 July
Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

World number one Carlos Alcaraz gained his first victory on Centre Court as he defeated France's Alexandre Muller to move into the third round of Wimbledon.

The 20-year-old Spaniard won 6-4 7-6 (7-2) 6-3 against the world number 84.

Alcaraz lost to Jannik Sinner in the last 16 on Centre Court in 2022, but defeated a battling Muller on Friday.

Elsewhere, there were wins for third seed Daniil Medvedev and sixth seed Holger Rune, but 15th seed Alex de Minaur was beaten by Matteo Berrettini.

The unseeded Italian, a finalist here in 2021 when he lost to Novak Djokovic, gained a 6-3 6-4 6-4 victory to eliminate Australian De Minaur, who will also be involved in mixed doubles action later on when he teams up with girlfriend Katie Boulter, the British women's number one.

This is Alcaraz's third year of playing at Wimbledon and in 2021 he won on court six, before losing on Court One. His three wins in 2022 included two victories on Court One and another success on court two ahead of the loss to Sinner.

He won his opener this year on Court One on Tuesday, with today's win over Muller surely the first of many on the sport's most famous stage.

"I'm really, really happy," said Alcaraz. "It's my second match on Centre Court and I lost the first one last year, so I'm really happy to play here again.

"It's something I wanted to enjoy every single second of and I did.

"It's important to start the tournament well, having great feelings and I think I'm playing really, really well on grass.

"I'm not as experienced as other players but I think I'm playing at a great level, getting more experience and getting better each match I play.

"Playing here at Wimbledon is something special, you feel different compared to other tournaments. I try to enjoy playing tennis and make people enjoy watch tennis."

  • Comment posted by Rosemary, today at 17:11

    I think Muller put up good fight, considering. But Alcaraz already looks frighteningly at ease on grass. I think one of his greatest assets is that he does seem to enjoy himself so much. In that respect he reminds me of Roger Federer, and as he gains experience I'm pretty sure he could accumulate the same number of Slams, too. He's certainly going to win Wimbledon - if not this year then soon!

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 16:51

    Wonderful to see the focus on the players and not on grifters such as the Princess of Wales who are praised for enjoying free tickets to watch tennis. Such a weird and mindless adoration as if they're some different species.

    • Reply posted by Rosemary, today at 17:06

      Rosemary replied:
      Pity you couldn't follow the example of focusing on the players, then.

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 16:49

    What time does Andy Murray go to bed?

    TENNISh.

  • Comment posted by The big piece, today at 16:48

    He's better now than Murray ever was. Scary prospect.

    The big piece.

