Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Heather Watson (right) reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals in 2018 while partner Harriet Dart has made the third round in each of the past two tournaments

Neal Skupski and Wesley Koolhof are into the second round of the men's doubles at Wimbledon after a win over Aslan Karatsev and Daniel Altmaier.

The top seeds and Queens' semi-finalists cruised through 6-3 7-5.

Skupski is due on court again later on Friday in the mixed doubles alongside Desirae Krawczyk of the United States.

British pair Harriet Dart and Heather Watson are also through, beating seventh seeds Jelena Ostapenko and Lyudmyla Kichenok 6-4 3-6 6-4.

Skupski has only gone beyond the third round once in men's doubles at Wimbledon, in 2017, but is highly fancied this year with Dutch partner Koolhof.

They will face the winners of Jason Kubler and Rinky Hijikata against Marco Cecchinato and Thiago Monteiro.

Watson and Dart were made to fight for their win but progress to play either Monica Niculescu and Nadia Podoroska or Viktoria Hruncakova and Tereza Mihalikova.