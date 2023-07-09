Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Mirra Andreeva insists she is just a normal teenager.

To prove the point, the 16-year-old Russian reveals her bedroom is a "total mess".

But, on the court, everything is orderly as she continues to achieve things which most teenagers could only dream of doing.

Andreeva reached the Wimbledon fourth round on Sunday, having never played on a grass court until shortly before arriving in SW19 for qualifying.

The run has showcased why the youngster is considered one of the hottest prospects in the sport, with fellow Russian Daniil Medvedev - one of the best players in the men's game - describing her progress as "exceptional".

"It's one thing to play good tennis. It's another thing to win these matches back to back and make deep runs," said the 2021 US Open champion.

"For the moment, she seems like a very big thing coming."

The hype continues to build at the All England Club.

Andreeva showed she is not afraid to dream wildly, declaring at last month's French Open she hoped to win 25 Grand Slam titles.

For now, she is adopting a more realistic mindset.

After beating 22nd seed Anastasia Potapova, she was asked if she had considered the prospect of emulating Britain's Emma Raducanu and becoming a teenage Grand Slam champion who came through qualifying.

"I try to not think about it. I think it will disturb me, all these thoughts," said the world number 102, who plays American 25th seed Madison Keys in the last 16.

"I just try to play every match and don't think how far I have gone already or which round I'm playing, against who I'm playing.

"I just try to play every point. Doesn't matter against who. Doesn't matter which round. I just play my game. I don't change anything mental-wise, tennis-wise.

"I'm just playing."

How Murray has provided inspiration

While squashing comparisons with Raducanu, she has drawn inspiration from another British player who knows what it takes to win a major title.

Andy Murray is one of Andreeva's idols and the paths of the pair have crossed again at Wimbledon.

However, after they previously exchanged texts, Andreeva admits she was "too shy to talk" when they met in SW19.

When she made her breakthrough at the Madrid Open earlier this year, Andreeva revealed she thought the former world number one was an "amazing" and "beautiful" person.

She then credited a text message from Murray as providing the inspiration for winning the first Grand Slam match of her career at the French Open last month.

Andreeva went on to reach the third round at Roland Garros where she lost to Coco Gauff - another teenage phenomenon who reached the Wimbledon fourth round as a 15-year-old in 2019.

The manner of that defeat - where she won the first set before losing focus as frustration got the better of her - led to some self-evaluation.

"After Paris I had quite a long talk with myself, just me and myself. I just talked," Andreeva said.

"In my head I realised some things. I took some decisions that I think are now important for me."

Asked what she had realised, she added: "Everything. Which decision is the right decision at the time on the court. What to do if I'm losing 1-5, 0-40, for example. Everything, tennis-wise and mental-wise."

A normal teen who has tantrums, loves Netflix and hates chemistry

Deep reflection indicates Andreeva's growing maturity on the court, but her youthfulness can still be shown by the odd teenage tantrum.

Against Gauff in Paris, she thumped a ball into the crowd and hit a fan. The incident could have seen her defaulted had the spectator been injured and Andreeva later described it as a "stupid move".

Fast forward to Wimbledon and she directed her anger at herself. After missing a return she repeatedly thumped her thigh with her fist.

As well as the demonstrative reactions, messy room and shyness, there are other things which Andreeva thinks characterise her as a normal teenager.

Chilling watching television is one of her favourite things to do away from the courts, while she also has to make time to continue her school work.

Andreeva, who trains in the French resort of Cannes, studies at an online Russian school, coping well with the core subjects like maths and English but not too fond of chemistry.

"I do everything that the girls my age do. I love to watch some series. I have to do my school. I have no choice. I have to suffer for two more years, and that's it," she smiled.

"When I have free time, sometimes I prefer to be alone, it depends on my mood.

"But most of the time I watch Netflix if I'm honest."