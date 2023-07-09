Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Jessica Pegula has now reached the quarter-finals at all four Grand Slam tournaments

American fourth seed Jessica Pegula reached her first Wimbledon quarter-final with a dominant display against Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko.

Pegula won the first five games on her way to a 6-1 6-3 victory over the world number 60.

Tsurenko had spent nearly three hours longer than Pegula on court over the past week and that seemed to take its toll in an error-prone display.

Pegula will face 2019 French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova next.

Vondrousova beat fellow Czech Marie Bouzkova 2-6 6-4 6-3 earlier on Sunday.

Wimbledon was still playing catch-up with the schedule after a rain-disrupted week, with Russian 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva winning her third-round encounter against compatriot Anastasia Potapova to advance to a last-16 meeting with American 25th seed Madison Keys.

The roof was open on Court One for Pegula's match against Tsurenko as dry weather and sunshine returned to the All England Club.

Instead it was Pegula's powerful shots that were raining on the court and Tsurenko could simply not deal with what kept coming her way.

It was one-way traffic until Tsurenko finally held serve - and saved a set point - for 5-1 in the opening set, earning the loudest cheers of the match from a crowd keen to see more of a contest.

But Pegula wrapped up the set on her serve in the next game with an emphatic overhead with just 28 minutes on the clock.

It was a similar pattern in the second set as Pegula broke at the start before a brief wobble when she was broken while serving for victory at 5-2.

She set up two match points in the next game, but sent first a backhand then a forehand long. Tsurenko called a medical timeout at deuce for what looked like a blister on her foot but Pegula kept her focus despite the interruption to set up another match point.

She celebrated a backhand winner that was then called out but her challenge to the call showed it had indeed been in, enabling her to carry on celebrating and complete the full set of Grand Slam singles quarter-finals.

"I'm glad I challenged it," she said in her on-court interview. "I was just glad I was able to keep up the momentum."

On Saturday, Pegula had pulled out of the mixed doubles with a back injury but she did not seem to be troubled by that in a confident display that suggested she has the belief she will need if she is to claim a maiden Grand Slam singles title.