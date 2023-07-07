Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Victoria Azarenka left Court One to the sound of booing after her defeat by Elina Svitolina

Wimbledon 2023 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 3-16 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. More coverage details here.

Belarusian Victoria Azarenka was booed off the court after her Wimbledon defeat by Ukraine's Elina Svitolina.

Svitolina has not shaken hands with Russian or Belarusian players since Ukraine was invaded with support from Belarus and did the same with Azarenka.

Azarenka, who wore dark glasses to her news conference, said "it wasn't fair" she had been booed when she had been "respectful" over Svitolina's decision.

"What should I have done? Stayed and waited?" she asked reporters.

Svitolina won the match 2-6 6-4 7-6 (11-9) to reach the quarter-finals.

The end of the match was in contrast to last month where it was Svitolina who was booed off after her French Open defeat by Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, accusing her opponent of encouraging the fans' reaction by waiting at the net.

"I got the same in Paris. I played three matches in Paris in this way," Svitolina said. "For me personally, I think the tennis organisations, they have to come out with a statement that there will be no handshake between Russian, Belarusian, and Ukrainian players.

"I don't know if it's maybe not clear for people."

More to follow.