Haddad Maia had beaten Rybakina in their two previous meetings this year

Defending champion Elena Rybakina is through to the quarter-finals of Wimbledon after 13th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia retired with an injury.

Rybakina broke in the fourth game but the Brazilian looked immediately uncomfortable with her lower back.

After leaving the court in tears for a medical timeout, Haddad Maia came back to play one more game before conceding.

Later, second seed Aryna Sabalenka faces Ekaterina Alexandrova while Ons Jabeur will take on Petra Kvitova.

Rybakina had started the game well, hitting an ace with the first serve of the match and securing the break in the fourth game but that is where things took a turn for Haddad Maia.

The French Open semi-finalist turned to the back of the court clutching her lower back before asking the umpire to call the physio.

Visibly emotional and walking with difficulty, she returned to court after the medical timeout and attempted to continue but it was clear she was unable to move properly or reach the ball.

After Rybakina hit another ace to hold her serve, Haddad Maia signalled to the umpire that she could not go on and her Kazakh opponent met her at the net to console her.

"It's never easy to finish a match like this," said third seed Rybakina. "I hope it's nothing serious. It's really unlucky for Beatriz. But I'm happy to be playing in another round."

Haddad Maia, 27, was on her best run at Wimbledon, reaching the fourth round for the first time after becoming the first Brazilian woman to make it to the top 10 of the WTA rankings with an impressive run to the semi-finals at Roland Garros.