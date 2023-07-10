Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Skupski won the mixed doubles title at the All England Club with Krawczyk in 2021 and 2022 but the pair have already gone out this time round

Britain's Neal Skupski and Dutch team-mate Wesley Koolhof continued their quest for a maiden Gram Slam title with victory in the men's doubles.

The top seeds beat Australian pair Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 in the second round.

Skupski is yet to win a Grand Slam with men's partner Koolhof, though they reached the US Open final last year.

Briton Jamie Murray is in the second round of the mixed doubles with partner Taylor Townsend later on Monday.

British pair Heather Watson and Joe Salisbury are also seeking to reach the quarter-finals.

Skupksi and American partner Desirae Krawczyk's Wimbledon title defence in the mixed doubles is already over after they lost to Belgium's Joran Vliegen and China's Yifan Xu in the opening round.

The Liverpudlian has only gone beyond the third round once in men's doubles at Wimbledon in 2017, but is highly fancied this year with Koolhof after the duo reached a first Grand Slam final last year and were semi-finalists at Queen's.

Meanwhile, British pair Hugo Coquelin and Johannus Monday lost their second-round match 7-5 6-3 to India's Rohan Bopanna and Australian Matthew Ebden.