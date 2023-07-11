Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Sinner is a previous winner of the NextGen event - the tournament for the best players aged 21 and under

Italy's Jannik Sinner reached his first Grand Slam semi-final by beating Russian Roman Safiullin at Wimbledon.

The highly-rated 21-year-old won 6-4 3-6 6-2 6-2, ending Safiullin's impressive run on his debut in SW19.

Sinner had suffered defeat in his four previous major quarter-finals but dominated after a wobble in the second set to earn his breakthrough win.

The eighth seed will play Novak Djokovic, who he took to five sets in last year's event, or Andrey Rublev.

Sinner is also the youngest man to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals since 2007, although that record will be beaten by Carlos Alcaraz or Holger Rune, who contest their quarter-final on Wednesday.

"It means a lot to me," Sinner said, after standing arms aloft as he sealed the win.

"We put in a lot of work in many, many hours - a lot of sacrifices. It is a very nice moment for me."

After clinching the first set with a single break of serve, Sinner, a top junior skier, led 3-1 in the second before losing five games in a row as Safiullin levelled.

The 25-year-old Russian, 92nd in the world and bidding to be the lowest-ranked player to reach the last four since 2008, was unable to make the final two sets a contest once Sinner regained his composure.

"I was break up in the second and got down a little bit," Sinner said. "I am very happy with how I reacted."