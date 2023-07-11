Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Wozniacki won one Grand Slam and reached another two finals

Caroline Wozniacki hopes the best tennis of her career is still to come as she returns after a three-year break and twice giving birth.

Wozniacki retired in 2020 but is launching a shock comeback, saying she is "hitting as well as I ever have".

The Dane won the 2018 Australian Open, among 30 WTA Tour-level titles, and spent 71 weeks as world number one.

"It feels like the right thing to do for me and the family and I am very excited for it," the 33-year-old said.

"As an athlete if you feel like can still play at your best and feel have something left in you then, it is a great opportunity.

"You only live once so why not?"

Wozniacki, who celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, was speaking at Wimbledon where she is playing in the invitational doubles event, having announced her comeback last month.

She will compete in Montreal in early August and has been given a wildcard for the US Open, which starts in the same month.

"I am not putting a time on it," the Dane said.

"Just see how my body holds up, how I feel, how the kiddos and everyone do, but I am excited to come back and am excited to be playing and hopefully my best tennis yet."

Wozniacki, who will become one of a number of mothers on tour, announced the birth of daughter Olivia in June 2021 and then son James in October 2022.

"I was talking about it after James was born," Wozniacki said. "I wanted to get back into real good shape and I have been working out a lot throughout my pregnancies.

"I started hitting a couple of times a week just to see how my body felt and all of a sudden found myself hitting as well as I ever have.

"It is going to be great experiences for us a family to have the kids see the world, meet new people and learn new cultures."

Elina Svitolina gave birth last year and on Tuesday reached the Wimbledon semi-finals. Serena Williams returned to the tour as a mother, as has Victoria Azarenka, while Angelique Kerber is set to make a comeback after giving birth earlier this year.

In 2009, Belgian former world number one Kim Clijsters won the US Open 18 months after giving birth to her daughter - beating Wozniacki in the final.

Wozniacki and Clijsters played together in the French Open invitational event

Clijsters went on to win another two Grand Slams and said the biggest difficulty Wozniacki will find is trying to balance playing with motherhood.

"I played at the French Open with her in the legends and it was pretty obvious she was at a different level than most of us," Clijsters said.

On her own experiences as a mother, Clijsters added: "I had a lot of guilt feelings.

"When you get into a situation as a mother and a professional athlete again you have an expectation of how you did it before.

"Sometimes you have to leave your hotel room when your baby is sick. Those are moments you don't see on court."