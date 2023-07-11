Hewett and Reid won three Wimbledon titles together from 2016 to 2018 and another in 2021

Wimbledon 2023 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 3-16 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. More coverage details here.

Britain's Alfie Hewett says he and doubles partner Gordon Reid are "desperate" to regain the Wimbledon crown as the wheelchair events begin on Wednesday.

Four of their 17 Grand Slam doubles titles have been won in London, but they were runners-up last year.

Hewett and Reid will also both compete in the singles tournament.

"It's an absolute dream to become a champion here, singles or doubles," said Hewett.

Reid has suffered with injuries in the last year, meaning Hewett has played with other doubles partners at some tournaments.

However, the 25-year-old Hewett says he always feels most comfortable alongside the Scot.

"After each of those tournaments we'd come back and say 'missed you man'. It's just something special between us where we really understand each other," Hewett said.

"I always say we're like a married couple - it's been eight years now and we've had some ups and downs, but through that we always remain resilient, strong and look to improve."

Reid, whose last singles Grand Slam came at Wimbledon in 2016, said the duo are looking to win "as many titles as we can" as well as eyeing a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, the one achievement that still evades them.

"We have a vision of where we want to be and we're always hungry to improve - when you have that and put the work in it's a recipe for success," Reid said.

But while titles are always part of their ambition, Hewett says they also want to think about the "bigger picture" of growing wheelchair tennis and disability sport.

"It's also the impact and inspiration we have on younger kids and older people with disabilities," Hewett said.

"We're trying to push wheelchair tennis in a better light and Wimbledon are doing that and we can be proud of that - that is a massive objective as well as winning."

Last year saw wheelchair matches played on Wimbledon's Court One for the first time, and Reid said it is important fans and organisers can "see the value" in the bigger stages, with finals set to be played there again this week.

"Before we were a secondary thought, but now the wheelchair is something that adds to the event and that's good for them and us," said Reid.

"It's always a buzz to come back here and feel like the profile of the wheelchair game is growing every year."

Wheelchair tennis: Alfie Hewett on lessons he learned during classification uncertainty

'I've got the weapons, heart and mentality to win'

While winning on the grass has come naturally to Hewett as part of a team, a singles trophy at SW19 is the one major that continues to elude him.

The seven-time Grand Slam singles champion begins his campaign to rectify that against Joachim Gerard on Wednesday while Reid takes on Argentine Gustavo Fernandez in his opener.

"It's a special place and I've had some great memories and probably some of my best on a tennis court, so I'm hoping to make some more this year," said Hewett.

He had not reached the Wimbledon singles final until last year when he was ultimately edged out 4-6 7-5 7-6 (10-5) by the now-retired Shingo Kunieda but feels a maiden title is not too far away.

"It's an absolute dream to become a champion here and obviously with it being the one that I haven't won it's an even bigger dream," Hewett added.

"My tennis is in the best shape it's ever been in. There's a title to be won and I've got the weapons, the heart and the mentality to be able to do that.

"Whether it's this year, next year, a few years - I back myself and believe I can do it."

There is also British interest in the women's draw as Lucy Shuker, who is searching for a first Grand Slam title, is in action against Dutch player Aniek Van Koot.