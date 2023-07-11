Last updated on .From the section Tennis

World number one Iga Swiatek had been playing in her first Wimbledon quarter-final

Wildcard Elina Svitolina stunned top seed Iga Swiatek to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals and will face Marketa Vondrousova, who also caused an upset.

Ukrainian Svitolina, who returned to the tour in April after having her daughter in October, won 7-5 6-7-(5-7) 6-2 as Swiatek's forehand crumbled.

The former world number three will now take on Czech Vondrousova, who beat American fourth seed Jessica Pegula.

Vondrousova, the 2019 French Open runner-up, won 6-4 2-6 6-4.

More to follow.