Lumsden and Bains reached the second round at Wimbledon in 2022

Britain's Maia Lumsden and Naiktha Bains were beaten in the Wimbledon women's doubles quarter-finals by Belgian Elise Mertens and Australian Storm Hunter.

The more experienced third seeds cruised to a 6-2 6-1 victory.

Wildcards Bains and Lumsden were the first British women's doubles pair to reach the last eight since 1983.

Briton Jamie Murray and New Zealander Michael Venus are also in men's doubles quarter-final action on Wednesday.

They face German 10th seeds Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz, while top seeds Neal Skupski of Britain and Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof face Uruguay's Ariel Behar and Czech player Adam Pavlasek for a place in the semi-finals.

British mixed doubles pair Jonny O'Mara and Emily Nicholls will take on Croatian Mate Pavic and Ukrainian Lyudmyla Kichenok for a last-four place.

Bains and Lumsden, both 25, caused an upset in the first round, defeating 11th seeds Anna Danilina and Xu Yifan, before downing Magda Linette and Bernarda Pera, two players who were seeded in the singles draw, in two hours and 36 minutes in round two.

But the duo of Hunter and Mertens, who was seeded 28th in the singles, proved to be a step too far for the pair.

Early breaks in both sets cost them and, despite having opportunities of their own to break their opponents' serve, they were unable to take their chances in front of an encouraging home crowd.

Nerves seemed to have got the better of them as between them Lumsden and Maia racked up seven double faults and 13 unforced errors to Hunter and Mertens' three and seven, respectively.