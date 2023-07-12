Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Aryna Sabalenka has now reached four Grand Slam semi-finals in a row

Wimbledon 2023 Venue: All England Club Dates: 3-16 July

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka reached her fourth successive Grand Slam semi-final with a powerful display against American Madison Keys at Wimbledon.

The Belarusian, who won the Australian Open in January, was barely tested in a 6-2 6-4 victory on Court One.

Sabalenka will face either defending champion Elena Rybakina or 2022 runner-up Ons Jabeur for a place in the final.

If she reaches Saturday's showpiece, she will replace Iga Swiatek as world number one.

Sabalenka, after storming through the first set, trailed 4-2 in the second but the challenge seemingly made her find yet another gear in her already high level.

She broke back twice and served out the victory, sealing it on her second match point with an emphatic serve that Keys could only send long.

Sabalenka will be playing in her second Wimbledon semi-final after a three-set loss to Czech Karolina Pliskova two years ago and she says her game has developed since then.

"I can't wait to play my second semi-final and hopefully I can do better," she said in her on-court interview.

"Since that semi-final I changed a lot. I did a lot of work and think I am a different player now."

