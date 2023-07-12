Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Spanish top seed Carlos Alcaraz moved into the Wimbledon semi-finals for the first time and will face Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev in the last four.

Alcaraz beat Danish sixth seed Holger Rune, another 20-year-old, 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 6-4 in his quarter-final.

Unseeded Chris Eubanks' dream run was ended by Russian third seed Medvedev in a thrilling five-set contest.

Medvedev, who had never been past the last 16 before, beat the American 6-4 1-6 4-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-1.

Now Alcaraz and Medvedev - who have both won major titles on the US Open hard courts - will attempt to reach their first finals on the Wimbledon grass when they play in the last four on Friday.

In the other semi-final, Serbian second seed Novak Djokovic, who is going for a record-equalling eighth men's title, faces Italian eighth seed Jannik Sinner.

