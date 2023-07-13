Close menu

Wimbledon 2023 results: Elina Svitolina loses to Marketa Vondrousova in semi-finals

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Wimbledon

Marketa Vondrousova hits a serve in the Wimbledon semi-final
Marketa Vondrousova is ranked 42nd in the world and had never previously gone beyond the Wimbledon second round
Marketa Vondrousova became the first unseeded player to reach a Wimbledon women's final in the Open era after ending Elina Svitolina's inspired run.

Vondrousova had never gone past round two here until this year and missed six months in 2022 after wrist surgery.

But the 24-year-old Czech is now one win from glory after a 6-3 6-3 win over Ukraine's Svitolina, who was also unseeded after giving birth in October.

Vondrousova will play Aryna Sabalenka or Ons Jabeur in Saturday's final.

Belarusian second seed Sabalenka meets Tunisian sixth seed Jabeur in Thursday's second semi-final, which follows on from the first match on Centre Court.

Whoever advances, it is guaranteed there will be a first-time champion at the All England Club.

"I can't believe it," said Vondrousova, who had never played before on Wimbledon's main show court.

"I'm just very happy. Elina is such a fighter and also such a great person. It was a very tough match."

Vondrousova ends Svitolina's stunning run

Recent history has provided a number of shock Grand Slam finalists in the women's singles, but Vondrousova's progress is probably the biggest Wimbledon surprise since Eugenie Bouchard reached the 2014 final.

Vondrousova, ranked 42nd in the world, admitted before the semi-final she "never thought" she could do well on grass.

Clay courts have long been considered the Czech's best surface and she reached the French Open final as a 19-year-old in 2019, losing on the red dirt to Australia's Ashleigh Barty.

Since that Roland Garros final she has not gone past the last 16 at a Grand Slam and has had two wrist surgeries, the latest of which kept her out until last October.

"I didn't play for six months last year and you never know if you can be at that level again," Vondrousova said.

"I'm so grateful to be here, be healthy and be playing tennis again."

Vondrousova has grown in belief during the grass-court major, cleaning out four seeded opponents before facing former world number three Svitolina.

That confidence was illustrated as she started strongly. Vondrousova targeted Svitolina's backhand and reaped the rewards with two breaks of serve in a run of three games against serve to lead 4-3.

Vondrousova's loopier forehand caused problems for Svitolina, who hits a flatter ball, and greater consistency from the baseline enabled her to break again in the ninth game to seal the set.

The run of Svitolina has been one of the storylines of the fortnight.

Not only is she coming back from giving birth to daughter Skai in October, the Ukrainian is also dealing with the emotional aspect of the war back home, which she says she has used as added motivation to win matches.

As usual, Svitolina showed her determination and will to win even when she fell 4-0 down in the second set and the match looked to be quickly running away from her.

But she clawed back one break - and then the other - providing herself with hope of a remarkable comeback.

However, Vondrousova managed to recover from her edginess to break again and held her nerve in a tense service game to secure victory.

Comments

Join the conversation

209 comments

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 15:38

    Love the way your headline says Svitolina "loses" and not Vondrousova "wins". Typical BBC favouritism which has been displayed throughout the tournament. Never just about the tennis with BBC

    • Reply posted by drewfus7, today at 15:58

      drewfus7 replied:
      Now that all the Brits are out, they need to get their fix on sensationalist journalism!

  • Comment posted by U2, today at 15:02

    Wondrous Vondrousova

    • Reply posted by cathy-G, today at 15:15

      cathy-G replied:
      Hoped Svitolina could won. Oh well. Hope Ons can make it through

  • Comment posted by Lagavulin 16, today at 15:04

    Congratulations Marketa!

    And happy to have a final without politics 😅

    • Reply posted by catseye27, today at 15:11

      catseye27 replied:
      Agree, love how Elina plays the game but her stance on not shaking some fellow professionals hands is a disgrace. Also, wimbledon fans showed be ashamed of themselves for booing Azarenka

  • Comment posted by Tollpuddle, today at 15:13

    Is it possible,just once,to have an interesting question in the post match intereview?
    I gasp at the rediculous questions which have obvious answers.

    • Reply posted by youcannotbeserious, today at 15:18

      youcannotbeserious replied:
      I know, redicilous isn’t it?

  • Comment posted by Route1, today at 15:13

    Nothing against Svitolina but, as others have already expressed, the 'I'm doing this for the people of Ukraine' platitude was wearing thin.

  • Comment posted by johnr, today at 15:08

    A lefty is always tricky, but Marketa will start as a massive underdog in the final. Be it Jabeur or sabalenka. Svetalina in truth never got her A game going. Nerves and the occasion may have been a factor. She's been a joy to watch though, real fighting spirit and she's done Ukraine proud.

  • Comment posted by El Sid, today at 15:41

    Everyone has a habit of jumping on the bandwagon, especially the BBC. Would anyone have supported Svitolina had she come back from becoming a Mum and what's going on in the Ukraine? I think not. Support a player because of what they can do on the court, not what they bring with them. She had a good run, and fair play to her for getting as far as she did.

    • Reply posted by pimbo, today at 15:58

      pimbo replied:
      The level of the wta is very low, so that support on other grounds is quite natural.
      People like appealing stories and persons, so you are fighting human nature with your naive post.

  • Comment posted by billyboy, today at 15:40

    Keep politics out of tennis.

  • Comment posted by Araucaria, today at 15:31

    Thank god for that.

  • Comment posted by Spurd, today at 15:19

    The comments on here are truly appalling. Moderators - please do better at filtering out bots and trolls. Or just cancel these HYSs altogether.

  • Comment posted by Tollpuddle, today at 15:02

    A mild manner,never any tantrums,one of THE great slicers in tennis,an all rounder with a troublesome serve.........Loved watching you Marketa.

    • Reply posted by cathy-G, today at 15:21

      cathy-G replied:
      Not sure about that. No one will remember her anymore than people remember Krejickova and a bunch of others from the assembly line

      Elina was so beloved.

      But there is hope. Tmrw the greatest to ever play any sport since the ancient Olympics will take center stage. Establishment has put every impediment in his path but the man comes through. He is so loved by all the downtrodden on this planet.

  • Comment posted by S Ender, today at 15:22

    Everyone has personal issues, but most choose to keep it to themselves and get on with things.
    Good player but I’m glad she’s out.

    • Reply posted by S Jake, today at 15:24

      S Jake replied:
      One's country being invaded is a little bit more than a 'personal issue'....

  • Comment posted by Ecopod, today at 15:48

    Watched fewer ladies games this year as can’t stand the extended yelping every shot - this was a welcome and quiet change. Hopefully joined by an equally quiet Jabeur in the final.

    Seriously though it is ruining it for many.

    • Reply posted by Jimothy Taverns, today at 15:53

      Jimothy Taverns replied:
      Its one rule for tennis players and another for office workers.
      I've been taking to yelping when doing a difficult sum on a spreadsheet, and I got a verbal warning.

  • Comment posted by Reading between the lines and lies, today at 15:30

    What I don't get is how the BBC puts their adverts and hype in before the live match while the live match is going on. It was a full ten minutes before the BBC graced us with live coverage of the Swiatek Vs Svitolina quarter final.

    • Reply posted by Reading between the lines and lies, today at 15:41

      Reading between the lines and lies replied:
      OK. Shall we just forget about the pretty straightforward live tennis and just watch the hype and adverts?

  • Comment posted by nonethewiser, today at 15:29

    Vondrousova was very well coached coming into the match. They noticed that Svitolina responds to pace and gave her virtually none and the drop shots worked whilst becoming more predictable. Svitolina took forever to recognise that she had to come forward just to stay in the match and her overhead was lamentable. Won by the Vondrousova coaching team!

  • Comment posted by AFCDale, today at 15:05

    Poor quality match for this stage, never been keen on Svitolina but sad to see such a brilliant tournament for her end with such a tame performance for 80% of the match, Vondrousova was nowhere near the level she was in the last set vs Pegula either.

    Whoever she plays in the final she will have to improve on today substantially.

    • Reply posted by Eli Rothbergman, today at 15:45

      Eli Rothbergman replied:
      Did you know that Svitolina is a woman, a mother and a Ukrainian?

      The BBC rarely mentions it.

  • Comment posted by Spurd, today at 15:11

    A wonderful run by Elina Svitolina. She's won plenty of new fans and done Ukraine proud. Hopefully her maiden Grand Slam win is not too far off!

  • Comment posted by jchanin, today at 15:43

    Poor match compared to both their quarter finals. Neither player was really on it today, particularly Svitolina.

  • Comment posted by drewfus7, today at 15:57

    Year after year, British 'hopes' and 'torch bearers' don't stand a chance until they can get close to this level of tennis. British No. 1's are just that - first in a pool of mediocre players.

  • Comment posted by Rodber, today at 15:49

    Rybakina and Iga Swiatek are still the cream of tennis.
    Rybakina's performance was way below her usual standard throughout this tournament. If she knows the reason why then all will be rectified. So cool. So inscrutable. Amazing star of the courts.

    As for Iga: she was not eager enough...
    [see what I did there?]
    She has yet to master playing on grass, we hear. She is master of all else.

    • Reply posted by pimbo, today at 15:51

      pimbo replied:
      Many words, no insight.

