Wimbledon 2023 results: Novak Djokovic beats Jannik Sinner in semi-finals

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Wimbledon

Last updated on .From the section Tenniscomments65

Novak Djokovic slides to reach a ball in the Wimbledon semi-finals
Novak Djokovic has reached his ninth Wimbledon final, having won seven of his previous eight
Wimbledon 2023 on the BBC
Venue: All England Club Dates: 3-16 July
Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. More coverage details here.

Novak Djokovic reached the Wimbledon men's singles final for the fifth successive year with a dominant win in the last four over Jannik Sinner.

Second seed Djokovic won 6-3 6-4 7-6 (7-4) against the Italian eighth seed, leaving him one victory away from a record-equalling eighth men's title.

The 36-year-old Serb could also earn a record-equalling 24th major title.

Djokovic will play Spanish top seed Carlos Alcaraz or Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's final.

The pair, who contest the second semi-final later on Friday, are bidding to reach their first final at the All England Club.

By contrast, Djokovic has reached his ninth Wimbledon showpiece.

It will also be a record 35th Grand Slam final appearance after he surpassed the tally he previously shared with American Chris Evert.

Djokovic has not lost a completed match at Wimbledon since 2016 and has not been beaten on Centre Court since 2013.

"In the semi-finals, it was always going to be a very close and very tense match," said Djokovic, who is 14 years older than Sinner.

"That was the case and the scoreline doesn't give the reality of what was happening on the court. It was super close.

"Jannik has proven why he is one of the leaders of the next generation and one of the best players in the world.

"I tried not to look at age as a hindrance or a factor of the outcome. I guess 36 is the new 26."

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

65 comments

  • Comment posted by CriticalPoint, today at 16:47

    So the best player in the world by a distance is 36 years old. It just shows how remarkable an athlete he is, along with Roger and Rafa.

    I’m not expecting much from Alcaraz if he gets through, to be honest. In the French Open semi a month ago against Novak he said the “stress” of playing Djokovic gave him the cramps which caused him to retire.

    Medvdev is a much better bet if he gets through.

  • Comment posted by Donald Trump, today at 16:47

    I hope Alcaraz beats him in the final

  • Comment posted by brus, today at 16:46

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Love Your Government, today at 16:45

    Lucky he didn't have the vax

  • Comment posted by carnival, today at 16:45

    Not a particular fan, but he's definitely coming across much better in post-match interviews these days. He'll never be a charmer but there's a sense of humour there that I like.

    Tennis wise, pretty much unstoppable.

    What was that 'hindrance' call about though?!

  • Comment posted by USBC, today at 16:45

    Djokovic deserves everything he has. He has the most grand slams, unbelievably difficult to beat. But Federer is still the Master of Tennis. Djokovic has so many ups and downs in a match. Yes he comes through most of the time but looks like he is struggling out there. Does of lots of mind games with opponents, takes forever to serve.
    Never saw that with Federer. He was just better to watch.

  • Comment posted by FamilyP, today at 16:45

    I do admire him enormously. Astonishing particularly when his country was at war when he was so young.

    And as we’ve seen over the last 500+ days there is war in Europe again.

    As Roger Federer said once: “It’s only tennis…”

    Thank you Novak and Jannick for your work today, for bringing immense pride to your home countries, as well as enjoyment for the rest of us.

  • Comment posted by brus, today at 16:44

    give Djokovic the cup now and get on with the serious business of strawberries cream pimms networking and being seen with the beautiful people

  • Comment posted by Changed To Protect The Innocent , today at 16:44

    Tennis should radically overhaul its scoring format to prevent decades of dominance by 3 guys. How about the Indoor Bowls World Championship format of 2 sets. If you win both sets you win the title, if it's 1-1 then there's a mini tie-break set. Ok the short format may not always produce the absolute truest winner but the World Final nearly always goes the distance down to the last few "shots".

  • Comment posted by Rodber, today at 16:43

    Ah, Sinnero, old chap, 'twas not to be.
    You were up against the greatest of all.

  • Comment posted by K G F, today at 16:42

    To be on 35 slam finals is insane

    Half of all the slams played. From the time he turned a Pro at 16. That's a Stat that will not be equaled.

  • Comment posted by JimmyRay, today at 16:42

    He's a cut above the rest...

  • Comment posted by silverbullet, today at 16:41

    35th Grandslam final? That's just insane. Good luck to whoever meets him in the final.

  • Comment posted by PaperBrick, today at 16:41

    Not sure why everyone thinks a final with Alcaraz will be good, at the French Open that match was a flop. But hopefully if he does get through he doesn't bottle it like at the French.

  • Comment posted by Just Stop the Licence Fee, today at 16:40

    Djokovic Making the final is a real shock. He is lucky he didn’t come across Andrew “I’m still one of the best in the world on grass” Murray. Djokovic would doubtlessly been flattened.

    • Reply posted by Owen Goal, today at 16:47

      Owen Goal replied:
      Mr. Castle is a really nice guy, and he would give Djokovic a 30 start each game to even things up...

      So Novak would probably just edge it ! 😉

  • Comment posted by Route1, today at 16:40

    It would have been nice to see a more competitive match, but when Djokovic is in top gear he is compelling to watch.

  • Comment posted by SolJay80, today at 16:39

    Best Men's SF at Wimbledon. All top 3 are in action.

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 16:38

    Credit to Sinner for changing tactics and going 2 sets to love down to see if that worked.

    • Reply posted by Mr B, today at 16:46

      Mr B replied:
      😄

  • Comment posted by Holroyd, today at 16:37

    Simply appreciate a supreme tennis player.

    • Reply posted by Mariusz2004, today at 16:40

      Mariusz2004 replied:
      You mean a novax athlete

