Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Wimbledon 2023 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 3-16 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. More coverage details here.

Great Britain's Alfie Hewett is through to the Wimbledon men's wheelchair singles final after defeating Martin de la Puente in straight sets.

The 25-year-old second seed beat the Spaniard 6-3 6-2 under the roof on Court One.

He will face Japan's Tokito Oda, 17, in Sunday's final after the top seed beat British number two Gordon Reid 6-3 6-4.

Hewett and Reid face Oda and Japan's Takuya Miki in the men's doubles final later on Saturday.

Reid, champion in 2016, was broken three times in his defeat.

Hewett, who lost to Japan's Shingo Kunieda in last year's singles final, is hoping to achieve an eighth singles Grand Slam with victory at Wimbledon.

He was 3-1 down in the first set but won 11 of the next 13 games to reach his 15th major singles final.

Hewett has reached every Grand Slam final so far in 2023, beating Oda in the Australian Open but losing to the teenager at last month's French Open.

"[Oda's] a talented kid, he's only 17 still so he's got a lot to learn," Reid said on Court One after his semi-final win.

"He's already world number one so it's going to be a tough match. Last time I played him was in the Roland Garros final so I'll be hoping for a bit of revenge."

Hewitt and Reid will contest their 15th successive Grand Slam men's wheelchair doubles final later on Saturday. The pair have won 17 major doubles titles together.

Meanwhile, top seed Diede de Groot lifted her 19th Grand Slam singles title as she beat fellow Dutchwoman Jiske Griffioen 6-2 6-1 in the women's wheelchair final.

In the quad wheelchair singles semi-finals, Niels Vink of the Netherlands beat South African Donald Ramphadi 6-1 6-0 while Australia's Heath Davidson defeated Sam Schroder of the Netherlands 6-4 2-6 6-3.

Vink partners Schroder in the quad doubles final against Davidson and Canada's Robert Shaw later on Saturday.