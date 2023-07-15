Close menu

Wimbledon 2023 results: Marketa Vondrousova beats Ons Jabeur in women's final

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Wimbledon

Ons Jabeur wipes her face with a towel
Ons Jabeur was the pre-match favourite to win a first Grand Slam title
Wimbledon 2023 on the BBC
Venue: All England Club Dates: 3-16 July
Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. More coverage details here.

Marketa Vondrousova became the first unseeded player to win the Wimbledon women's singles title in the Open era as Ons Jabeur's wait for a major goes on.

Vondrousova, 24, is ranked 42nd in the world after missing six months of last season with a wrist injury.

But the Czech handled the nerves of the occasion better than 2022 runner-up Jabeur to win Saturday's final 6-4 6-4.

Sixth seed Jabeur, 28, has now lost all three major finals she has played in.

Vondrousova, who came to Wimbledon as a fan last year wearing a cast after wrist surgery, fell flat on her back as the magnitude of what she had achieved sunk in.

"I don't know what is happening - it is an amazing feeling," said Vondrousova, who beat five seeded players to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish.

After sharing a warm embrace with Jabeur at the net, she knelt on the grass again and looked close to tears as she drew the acclaim of the Centre Crowd crowd.

Then, as is tradition these days, she clambered up to the players' box to hug her team and family - including husband Stefan, who arrived in London to watch the final after previously staying at home in Prague to look after their pet cat.

By contrast, Jabeur looked heartbroken as she sat on her chair with her head bowed.

"This is very, very tough. The most painful loss of my career," said Jabeur, who had been aiming to be the first African or Arab woman to win a Grand Slam singles title.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by Saeta Rubia, today at 15:41

    Ridiculous bias shown by the commentry team towards Jabeur.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 15:43

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      She lost, stop crying.

  • Comment posted by Dave Mitchell, today at 15:45

    It's only my opinion but I felt the BBC's commentators and pundits(both on tv and radio) were overwhelmingly biased towards Ons Jabeur throughout the build up to the final and during the match itself.

    I like Ons Jabeur but I'm glad Vondrousova prevailed.

    • Reply posted by Broyter, today at 15:49

      Broyter replied:
      I question the value of the BBC commentators, particularly as they are paid an enormous fee for saying little and little of any value

  • Comment posted by AJ94, today at 15:41

    Ons Jabottler.

    Well done Marketa.

    Nauseating, biased virtue signalling coverage of this match - in the bin you go.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 15:49

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Ironic, given you're literally virtue-signalling here about Jabeur/Vondrousova/the BBC.

  • Comment posted by JB31, today at 15:46

    I’ve been a fan of Jabeur for a quite a while, but the ridiculous BBC and crowd bias made me want Vondrousova to win

    • Reply posted by footyfan, today at 15:48

      footyfan replied:
      Totally agree

  • Comment posted by Herminator, today at 15:40

    Great performance. Well done Vondrousova. Unlucky BBC in your campaIgn for Jabeur to be champion.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 15:48

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Having an African/Arab woman in the final of Wimbledon has certainly upset a particular group of people. I wonder why?

      Same racist bilge as last year.

  • Comment posted by HR, today at 15:40

    Don't know if that's her usual demeanour but she looked like she'd lost it halfway through the first set.

    • Reply posted by shrimper, today at 15:51

      shrimper replied:
      It's not, Jabeur completely collapsed mentally. A 1st serve percentage under 50% says it all.

  • Comment posted by FacePalm, today at 15:48

    Oh dear. The BBC won't like that.

    Well done Marketa.

  • Comment posted by martin, today at 15:50

    A poor final, the standard of tennis just not befitting of a final.
    At least tomorrow we'll see a much better game.
    Equal money for 3 sets
    It's a joke

    • Reply posted by clarkent, today at 15:56

      clarkent replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by northop6, today at 15:48

    Congratulations Marketa, well played. Ons will be back. As usual typical bias from BBC commentary and pre match talk.

  • Comment posted by TheMouse, today at 15:45

    Great result but standard of tennis pathetic. At least it should quieten all the new members of the Ons fan club, especially the BBC!

  • Comment posted by hizento, today at 15:46

    When the trophy presentation lasted almost as long as the match itself I have problem with that. Make the women play the best of 5 sets, least of all make them put the efort to earn the prize money.

  • Comment posted by link2metroid, today at 15:42

    Ons Jabeur must be so disappointed. She didn't really turn up. So many unforced errors, half the games were breaks of serve. Hopefully she can win Wimbledon at some stage.

    Congratulations to Marketa Vondrousova. It's nice for someone who had 3 wrist surgeries and is unseeded to win. This time last year she was in watching her friend playing in Wimbledon and now she's Wimbledon champion.

  • Comment posted by Liz Truss, today at 15:44

    Czechmate BBC.

  • Comment posted by Its only a game, today at 15:42

    Well done Marketa. ONS seemed out of sorts on the day .

  • Comment posted by A-FORCE, today at 15:41

    Equal pay for that. Split the tournaments and you’d soon see where the revenue is coming from. Not the 3 set format.

    • Reply posted by Toadflax, today at 15:48

      Toadflax replied:
      Other than the four ‘slam’ events, ALL tennis is three set format, women’s and men’s. Loose the prejudice.

  • Comment posted by U2, today at 15:40

    Wonderful Wondrous Vondrousova !

  • Comment posted by TOM206, today at 15:51

    Congratulations to Marketa! For Jabeur that’s 3 slam finals and she can’t not be completely riddled with nerves. That psychologist of hers needs to find a magic wand

  • Comment posted by Ben Kensolpalpawalkerbi, today at 15:43

    Well that wasn't in the BBC's script! I fully expected stony, reluctant praise from the likes of McEnroe and co, and so it was.

    Unfortunately Jabeur just didn't turn up like she did against Sabalenka. Was it just nerves, or a tiny bit of over-confidence, or just poor execution? Probably a mix of all three. I'm gutted for her, but not the pundits. Vondrousova deserved it today!

  • Comment posted by FamilyP, today at 15:50

    Very pleased she’s won. Both very worthy potential winners.

    Court looks slow. Less quick than the US Open and quicker certainty than the French.

    I do however sense an upset tomorrow, for the Men’s.

  • Comment posted by only m or f, today at 15:51

    What an appalling match, so little quality. To think, they will receive the same prize money as the men tomorrow.

    • Reply posted by clarkent, today at 15:55

      clarkent replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

