Carlos Alcaraz described his epic victory in the Wimbledon singles final as a "dream come true".

The 20-year-old Spaniard beat seven-time champion Novak Djokovic 1-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-1 3-6 6-4 on Centre Court.

It earned him a first Wimbledon crown and denied Djokovic an eighth title and a 24th Grand Slam - both of which would have been record-equalling feats.

"It's amazing for a boy... 20 years old. I didn't expect to reach this situation really fast," Alcaraz said.

"Making history in this beautiful tournament, playing a final against a legend of the sport. It's a dream come true!"

The final between the two players at the top of the world rankings started with Djokovic dominating the opening set - winning it in just 34 minutes.

"I thought, 'Carlos, increase the level. Everyone would be disappointed'," Alcaraz said.

"I have to congratulate Novak, it was amazing to play against him.

"You inspire me a lot. I started playing tennis watching you. Since I was born you were already winning tournaments. You said 36 is the new 26 and you make that happen. It's amazing."

Alcaraz won his first Grand Slam at the US Open last year and became the youngest world number one in history in November 2022.

But before this year Alcaraz had only won four professional matches on grass, until he secured his first title on the surface at Queen's last month before his run at Wimbledon.

"I fall in love with grass right now," Alcaraz said.

"I have played just four tournaments on grass... I won Queen's. I didn't expect to play at this level [on grass] in a really short period."

'Who is going to stop this kid?'

Alcaraz's win ended Djokovic's 10-year unbeaten run on Centre Court. The Serb had also won the past five titles at Wimbledon.

It has long been questioned which players would take on the men's game after the careers of Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

The three greats have dominated the sport in recent years, with Alcaraz the first man to win multiple Grand Slams since Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka in 2016. The Spaniard is also the first man other than Federer, Nadal, Djokovic or Andy Murray to win Wimbledon since 2002.

Wimbledon doubles champion Todd Woodbridge described Alcaraz's win as a "changing of the guard".

"The new generation is here," he said. "A marvellous champion."

Pat Cash, the 1987 Wimbledon winner, said: "Who's going to match this kid for the next few years? It's hard to see anybody."

Nadal, who missed Wimbledon with injury, tweeted to congratulate Alcaraz, saying that he had brought "immense joy" with his performance.