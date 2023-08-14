Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Andy Murray was beaten in the second round by Stefanos Tsitsipas at Wimbledon in July

Andy Murray has returned to Great Britain's Davis Cup team for the fixtures against Australia, France and Switzerland in Manchester next month.

The three-time Grand Slam champion was left out of the squad for the 3-1 win against Colombia in February.

Murray, 36, was integral to Britain's 2015 victory - their first Davis Cup win in 79 years.

The top two nations in Group B in Manchester qualify for November's finals in Malaga.

All of GB's ties will be broadcast on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

Neal Skupski, Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans have also been selected for the 10-time champions who were eliminated in the group stages of last year's Finals.

"It's been a long time since we played in the North West and I'm sure we are going to feel and hear a lot of energy from the fans," GB captain Leon Smith said.

"We have a great team with a lot of Davis Cup experience who will be ready to give it everything in a tough group."

Analysis

Russell Fuller, BBC tennis correspondent

With Evans and Murray in the team, captain Smith has calculated he is only likely to require the services of one specialist doubles player.

As the Wimbledon champion and world number one, Skupski fits the bill perfectly, and was a finalist at both the Miami and Monte Carlo Masters with Evans in 2021.

The team could still evolve over the month ahead, as Smith can make up to three changes until 24 hours before the start.

Performances at the US Open will be a factor, and the progress of Jack Draper will be closely watched. The 21-year-old, who has not played since the French Open, makes his comeback from a shoulder injury at the Winnipeg Challenger this week.