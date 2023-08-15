Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Murray had to withdraw in Toronto before his third-round match with eventual champion Jannik Sinner

Britain's Andy Murray has pulled out of the Cincinnati Open as he bids to recover in time for the US Open.

The former world number one, 36, is still suffering from the abdominal strain that forced him to withdraw from the Canadian Open last week.

Murray travelled to Cincinnati and hoped to face Karen Khachanov but will now be replaced by a lucky loser.

Compatriot Dan Evans' first-round match was among those to be delayed by heavy rain in Cincinnati.

The British number two was scheduled to play Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in the first round on Monday but was unable to take the court.

It is among a host of matches to be rescheduled for Tuesday, with only five matches completed on day two of the tournament.

Both Evans and Murray were named in Britain's Davis Cup team on Monday for their Finals group games in Manchester in September.

Murray returns after missing GB's win over Colombia in February but first hopes to compete in the US Open, which starts on 28 August.

The three-time Grand Slam winner is currently number 36 in the world, his highest ranking since hip resurfacing surgery in 2019, but pulling out of Cincinnati means he is set to miss out on being seeded at the US Open.