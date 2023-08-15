Last updated on .From the section Tennis

British number two Dan Evans is ranked 28th in the world

British number two Dan Evans has been knocked out in the first round of the Cincinnati Open by Italy's Lorenzo Musetti.

The match was delayed on Monday because of heavy rain before Evans fell to a 6-4 6-3 defeat on Tuesday.

Evans won his first ATP 500 title at the Citi Open this month.

But the 33-year-old was also beaten in the opening round of the Canadian Open last week as he prepares for the US Open which starts 28 August.

Evans was broken in the first game by Musetti but managed to level at 4-4, before the world number 18 took control and sealed the opening set.

A double fault from Evans handed the 21-year-old a break of serve early in the second set, and Musetti held his nerve to break the Briton again in the final game.

Musetti will face Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev in the second round.

Earlier, Andy Murray pulled out of the tournament in Cincinnati as he is still suffering from the abdominal strain that forced him to withdraw from the Canadian Open.