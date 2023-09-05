Close menu

US Open 2023 results: Coco Gauff beats Jelena Ostapenko to reach semi-finals

Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff's best Grand Slam performance came at the 2022 French Open, when she lost in the final
US Open 2023
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September
Coverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra

American teenager Coco Gauff stormed into the US Open semi-finals for the first time with a superb, dominant victory over Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko.

Gauff, 19, won 6-0 6-2 in 67 minutes to record her best run at the tournament.

The American dropped only five points in a 20-minute first-set demolition and then claimed a closer second set.

She will play 10th seed Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic or Romania's Sorana Cirstea, the 30th seed, in the semi-finals on Thursday.

"It feels great, I'm so happy," said Gauff. "I lost in the quarter-finals stage last year and wanted to do better this year. I have a long way to go but I'm happy and will get ready for the next one.

"I didn't feel comfortable at all the whole match, even at match point. She has the ability to come back no matter the scoreline so I was just trying to play every ball and hit it deep. I was trying my best to be aggressive when I could.

"She has had a great tournament and I speak and get along with her well off the court.

"The defence has always been there, but I've been improving my offence and that's showing on the court.

"I played well. This is my shortest match of the tournament by far so maybe I will get back and hit the [practice] courts."

Gauff, aiming to win her first Grand Slam title after losing to Iga Swiatek in the 2022 French Open final, had seen three of her first four matches at this year's US Open go to a deciding set.

But after only nine minutes of action in Tuesday's opening match on Arthur Ashe Stadium, Gauff had raced into a 3-0 lead with a double break of serve, as Ostapenko, who knocked out world number one Swiatek in the last 16, made 10 unforced errors.

Gauff did not lose a point on her second serve in the opening set and then broke the 20th seed's serve in the first game of the second set.

Ostapenko did immediately break back for her first game of the match, only for Gauff to regain control a few minutes later.

Comments

Join the conversation

31 comments

  • Comment posted by blooms, today at 19:32

    Sublime performance from Gauff.
    Obviously Ostapenko was not at her best, but part of the reason was because Gauff never let her into the game.
    Gauff's focus and determination in this competition so far have been admirable.
    Would love to see her go on and win it.

  • Comment posted by mac_abre, today at 19:29

    Simona Halep is currently banned, but she still hasn't received a verdict, identifying roxadustat is an extremely challenging task. Moreover, if an individual has consumed glucose drinks along with other legitimate medications, it is possible for their blood to exhibit similar crystals.

    WTA come to a conclusion or Let Simona play!

  • Comment posted by gipi23, today at 19:26

    Not only do I like Coco Brice from Acid House, but I am also very keen on this Coco. As long as she progresses steadily she has a hell of a career in front of her.
    I just hope media don't get to her the way it did with Naomi.

  • Comment posted by YasyMeva, today at 19:13

    More cheerleading Gauff gaff from the BBC...

    • Reply posted by blooms, today at 19:29

      blooms replied:
      Did you watch the game? She played an incredible match.

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 19:13

    I read that as

    "... superb guff breezes into US Open semi finals"

    And thought that was a bit of a stinky title.

    • Reply posted by that Kat girl, today at 19:19

      that Kat girl replied:
      Nah its emm playcantu and CamBorie crying copiously at home

  • Comment posted by chad, today at 19:08

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Comment posted by that Kat girl, today at 18:58

    Borie, Emm, Boulter/deMin/Dmitri Grigorov --- hope all of them are watching this great tennis on TV

  • Comment posted by that Kat girl, today at 18:56

    No HYS after Draper lost!

    Good show by him. Better luck next time

  • Comment posted by You, today at 18:54

    Where's raducantdo?

    • Reply posted by that Kat girl, today at 18:57

      that Kat girl replied:
      Same place as Borie

  • Comment posted by J-Dizzle, today at 18:51

    Great result for Coco. Really hard to predict who's gonna take this slam!

  • Comment posted by swinglow Leicester boy , today at 18:51

    Good on Coco, I thought she bet Ostapenko as she is not the player she once was shows you how bad swiatek played in the last round as coco thrashed, living daylights out of Ostapenko

  • Comment posted by Manifest, today at 18:49

    Confidence is high. Spirit is excellent and on home ground. Her best opportunity so far to grab a GS. Go Coco !

  • Comment posted by Oswaldcobblepot, today at 18:46

    I would love her to win

    • Reply posted by that Kat girl, today at 18:59

      that Kat girl replied:
      Coco and Novak!!

      Here we go!

  • Comment posted by Pencenotp, today at 18:38

    Well done young Coco!! Seems like a sensible, grounded young lady. I wish her well.

    • Reply posted by that Kat girl, today at 18:55

      that Kat girl replied:
      I said this 2 days ago. Those American boys and girls, watch out baby! Coco, Keys, and tonight Foe and Ben show!!

  • Comment posted by Joe 90, today at 18:36

    Maybe her time has come to realise all that potential at the US Open.

    • Reply posted by that Kat girl, today at 18:55

      that Kat girl replied:
      And she has it in spades!

