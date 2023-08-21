Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Jack Draper had to retire while 6-4 1-0 down against Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry at the French Open

Britain's Jack Draper marked his return to the ATP Tour with a straightforward win over Portugal's Nuno Borges at the Winston-Salem Open.

A shoulder injury led to Draper, 21, retiring from his first-round match at the French Open in May.

In his first tournament back, he reached the quarter-finals of last week's Challenger event in Winnipeg.

And the left-hander made swift work of his ATP return, beating world number 79 Borges 6-3 6-1 in just 55 minutes.

Draper's injury against Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry brought a premature end to his French Open senior debut and forced him to miss the grass-court season.

He had dropped to 123rd in the rankings, having been at a career-high 38 in mid-January, but edged back up to 118 after last week's event in Canada.

In the second round in North Carolina, Draper will face Dutch second seed Tallon Griekspoor, who is ranked 25th in the world.