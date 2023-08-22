Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Harriet Dart reached the US Open second round last year, beating world number nine Daria Kasatkina in the first round

US Open 2023 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September Coverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra

Britain's Harriet Dart remains in the hunt for a place in the US Open main draw after a gutsy comeback win in the first round of qualifying.

Dart, 27, trailed by a set and an early break against France's Chloe Paquet but fought back to win 3-6 6-4 6-1.

The British number four must win two more matches this week to qualify for the final Grand Slam event of the year, which starts in New York on Monday.

Heather Watson plays in the first qualifying round later on Tuesday.

British number three Watson, 31, faces Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska - who is seeded 12th in qualifying - as she looks to play in the Flushing Meadows main draw for the 11th time in the past 13 years.

Three other Britons - Lily Miyazaki, Liam Broady and Jan Choinski - play their opening qualifying matches on Wednesday.

Katie Swan also had a place in the event but pulled out last week because a back injury recurred.

The third and final qualifying round takes place on Friday, with 16 women and 16 men progressing to the main draw.

Six British players - Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Jack Draper, Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage - earned direct entry on the basis of their rankings inside the world's top 100.