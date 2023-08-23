Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Broady reached the third round at Wimbledon earlier this year

US Open 2023 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September Coverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra

Britain's Liam Broady started his latest attempt to reach the US Open main draw for the first time with a win in the opening round of qualifying.

Broady, 29, fought back to win 4-6 6-1 6-2 against Jelle Sels in New York.

The British number four, ranked 108th and seeded 10th, will play another Dutchman Jesper de Jong next.

Lily Miyazaki also progressed by beating Ukrainian 23rd seed Daria Snigur 6-3 6-2, but Jan Choinski lost to Japan's Sho Shimabukuro.

British number seven Miyazaki, who moved to London aged 10 but only changed allegiance from Japan last year, faces Russian world number 180 Valeria Savinykh in her next match.

To qualify for the final Grand Slam event of the year, which starts at Flushing Meadows on Monday, players must win three matches this week.

Broady and 27-year-old Miyazaki will play their second-round matches on Thursday, along with fellow Brit Harriet Dart.

Dart remains in the hunt for a place in the main draw after a gutsy comeback win against France's Chloe Paquet on Tuesday.

Dart, 27, faces Belgian third seed Yanina Wickmayer in her next match.