US Open 2023 draw: Andy Murray to play Corentin Moutet in New York

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Flushing Meadows

Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Andy Murray celebrates winning a point
Andy Murray, who won the 2012 US Open title, reached the third round last year
US Open 2023
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September
Coverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra

Britain's Andy Murray will play France's Corentin Moutet in the US Open first round as he starts his latest bid to go deep at a Grand Slam.

Murray, 36, has not reached the last 16 of a major since 2017.

The former world number one has been drawn in the same quarter as fellow Britons Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans, who play Alexander Shevchenko and Daniel Elahi Galan respectively.

Katie Boulter faces Diane Parry, while Jodie Burrage plays Anna Blinkova.

Jack Draper, who retired from his second-round match at the Winston-Salem Open two days ago, has been drawn against Moldova's Radu Albot.

They are the only six British players who qualified directly for the main draw in New York as a result of their ranking.

Liam Broady, Harriet Dart and Lily Miyazaki hope to join them by coming through three rounds of qualifying, while Emma Raducanu is missing as she continues her recovery from wrist and ankle surgeries.

The main draw of the US Open, which is the final Grand Slam event of the year, starts at Flushing Meadows on Monday.

What shape is Murray in?

Murray has been nursing an abdominal injury which forced him to pull out of recent events in Toronto and Cincinnati.

However, the 2012 champion has continued to train and practised in New York on Thursday.

Murray, who is ranked 37th in the world, narrowly missed out on a seeding for the US Open, leaving him open to a tough draw against a seeded player.

Instead, the Scot was pitted against Moutet, who is ranked 71st and reached the fourth round in New York last year.

If Murray beats the Frenchman, he could play Bulgarian 19th seed Grigor Dimitrov in the second round - who he practised with on Thursday.

What other eye-catching draws are there?

Evans, 33, could potentially play world number one Carlos Alcaraz in the third round.

The 20-year-old Spaniard starts his title defence against Germany's Dominik Koepfer, while second seed Novak Djokovic - who returns to Flushing Meadows after missing last year's event because he was not vaccinated against Covid-19 - faces France's Alexandre Muller.

The pair are widely considered the joint favourites to win the title and cannot face other until the final.

Poland's world number one Iga Swiatek, 22, starts the defence of her women's crown - and a bid for a fifth major title - against Sweden's Rebecca Peterson.

Belarusian second seed Aryna Sabalenka starts against Belgium's Maryna Zanevska and could face Britain's Burrage, who is making her US Open debut, in the second round.

Boulter, 27, could also face a tricky test if she reaches the second round. French seventh seed Caroline Garcia, who narrowly beat the British number one at the Billie Jean King Cup in April, is a potential opponent.

American two-time champion Venus Williams, 43, starts her Open era record 24th singles appearance against Spain's Paula Badosa.

Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki, 33, has returned to the sport after retiring in 2020 and the mother-of-two will face a qualifier in the first round.

Comments

Join the conversation

33 comments

  • Comment posted by FinnDossing, today at 18:53

    I'm looking forward to seeing Novak. Right now he's training on Broadway brushing up on his acting skills. After that almost Oscar winning performance against Alcatraz in Cincinnati the only way is up.
    A brilliant tennis player and a superb thespian.

  • Comment posted by Simone, today at 18:53

    Enough of Murray posts. There are big fish in the draw1 Lets hope we have a Djokovic/Alcaraz match.

  • Comment posted by TurtlePower, today at 18:53

    What is going on with Draper, just constant injuries?

  • Comment posted by Joe 90, today at 18:40

    Best of luck to him. If he doesn't get to the second week, I think this will be his last US Open

    • Reply posted by Andy W, today at 18:46

      Andy W replied:
      Agree no real point left for him to prove that he could realistically achieve now, surprised he hasn't already retired to be honest

  • Comment posted by Jimothy Taverns, today at 18:38

    Credit for his longevity.
    If I had my mum keep turning up at work to watch me, I'd have retired much earlier.

    • Reply posted by spinkbottle, today at 18:52

      spinkbottle replied:
      I'd just ask my mom to stay home and watch it on the tele

  • Comment posted by Just__Facts, today at 18:30

    If he wins his first round match the reaction on here will be as if he won the tournament. As we've seen with Wimbledon recently.

    • Reply posted by Mister Tibbs, today at 18:34

      Mister Tibbs replied:
      So what - he's been the best male British tennis player for many years

  • Comment posted by simplyveggie, today at 18:23

    Jack Draper is drawn v Albot.

    • Reply posted by simplyveggie, today at 18:26

      simplyveggie replied:
      Missed it article.

  • Comment posted by Andy and Dom, today at 18:14

    He is at a tantalising standard at the moment - he is capable of going deep into a Slam as he is hitting the ball and moving so much better than he was two years ago; he seems to be about the same standard as everyone he plays, except the two big boys, which means he can win or lose owing to the smallest of margins. Why retire?

    • Reply posted by Phoenix44, today at 18:21

      Phoenix44 replied:
      Yet he keeps on losing unless he drops down a level and he drops down so that he can boost his ranking so that he cannot play a low seed early on. Hardly inspiring.

  • Comment posted by Ecopod, today at 18:13

    Got a funny feeling he’s going to go all the way and win it!

    Or it’ll be interesting to see if Alcaraz is going to continue his claim to be the new main man and what Djokovic will have in response. So many false dawns re a new era but it finally may be happening (although I hope Djokovic gets the outright record).

    Swaitek to resume her winning ways in ladies game and Guaff to do well.

    • Reply posted by spinkbottle, today at 18:24

      spinkbottle replied:
      You're right! That is funny 🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by david, today at 17:57

    Here’s hoping Andy can get a good run, best of a generation by a mile

    • Reply posted by Just__Facts, today at 18:30

      Just__Facts replied:
      Lol

  • Comment posted by Irena, today at 17:52

    As time rolls on, and the 3 legends total of grand slams and 20 year domination of tennis are looked back on, Murray's slams, golds, and no1 status in that era will only look more impressive in time.

    Legend.

    His best match ever though for me was v Kokkinakis.

    Beautiful match that one.

    Let us hope the old misery guts has one fabulous run left in his tired old legs, and dicky hip.

    • Reply posted by Andy W, today at 18:50

      Andy W replied:
      Best for me was US open beating Djokovic when he had to come from behind.

  • Comment posted by killerfrail, today at 17:32

    Credit where it’s due, the man’s a legend, tons of cash in the bank, does not need to play on, but just loves it and he knows he will be long time retired. Enjoy the twilight fella. A true Scottish legend.

  • Comment posted by Steve Foley, today at 17:32

    It's a surprise to me to read AM hasn't reached a Grand Slam last 16 since 2017. That's a long time. Good luck to him

  • Comment posted by James, today at 17:32

    Great Career and so many great memories for us all to enjoy, its time to hang up the racket before you do more damage to your body that will hinder him later in life, Enough now.

    • Reply posted by S Jake, today at 18:12

      S Jake replied:
      I think he's old enough and ugly enough to make that decision himself.

  • Comment posted by Sith_Lord, today at 17:28

    All the best Andy! A legend of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧
    🎾

    • Reply posted by Just__Facts, today at 18:31

      Just__Facts replied:
      Depending on his results of course as to which it is.

