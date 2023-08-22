Last updated on .From the section Tennis

The ATP has announced it will guarantee players a minimum wage for the first time in a "game-changing initiative".

The three-year trial called the Baseline Programme will cover any shortfalls of the top 250-ranked singles players, should earnings fall below set thresholds.

The initiative covers expenses of coaches, physios and travel expenses.

"We're beyond excited to introduce Baseline," said ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi.

"This initiative is a complete shift in the way tennis approaches player finances. It represents our commitment to the players and their careers - fostering an environment where they can thrive and elevate the sport.

"It is also just the start of what we hope to achieve. Our ambition is to expand this game-changing initiative in the years to come."

For 2024, the thresholds are set at $300,000 (£235,000) for the top 100, $150,000 (£117,000) for those ranked 101st to 175th, and $75,000 (£59,000) for those between 176th and 250th in the world.

The ATP says it expects to provide financial support to between 30 and 45 players who meet the criteria.

While the leading players on tour earn huge sums of money, including from endorsement deals, their lower-ranked peers largely depend on tournament earnings.

The governing body will also support players who compete in fewer than nine ATP Tour and Challenger Tour events in a season due to injury.

"This assurance will empower players to plan their seasons with greater certainty, focus on their game and invest in their teams," said the ATP in a statement.