Last updated on .From the section Tennis

US Open 2023 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September Coverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra

American John Isner has announced he will retire after the US Open.

The 38-year-old, who has served a record 14,411 aces, has won 16 singles titles, reaching a career-high world ranking of eighth in 2018.

He also competed in the longest tennis match in history at Wimbledon in 2010, beating Nicolas Mahut 6-4 3-6 6-7 7-6 70-68 over 11 hours and five minutes.

"After 17 years on the ATP Tour, it's time to say goodbye to professional tennis," said Isner.

"This transition won't be easy but I'm looking forward to every second of it with my amazing family.

"The US Open will be my final event. Time to lace 'em up one last time."

Isner served a record 113 aces during his 2010 epic with France's Mahut, which took place over three days and concluded with a 138-game fifth set.

His best result at a Grand Slam was also at the All England Club, where he reached the semi-finals in 2018 where he was beaten by Kevin Anderson.

Isner was the top-ranked American man in the year-end rankings between 2012-2020 and finished inside the top 20 for a decade from 2010.

The draw for the US Open takes place on Thursday, 24 August, with the first round beginning on Monday.