British pair Liam Broady and Lily Miyazaki are aiming to play in the US Open main draw for the first time

US Open 2023 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September Coverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra

Britain's Liam Broady is one more victory from reaching the US Open main draw for the first time after finally completing his second-round qualifier on another rainy day in New York.

Broady, 29, started against Dutchman Jesper de Jong on Thursday and clinched a 0-6 7-5 7-5 win over 24 hours later.

Fellow Briton Lily Miyazaki is also through to the final qualifying round after beating Valeria Savinykh 6-4 6-4.

Play did not start until 16:30 local time on Friday because of heavy rain.

The disruption means Broady and Miyazaki will return on Saturday to try and book their spots in the main draws.

Broady, seeded 10th in the qualifying event, was unable to serve out victory at 5-4 in the decider, but recovered to break again for 6-5 and secure a meeting with Japan's Sho Shimabukuro in the final round.

Miyazaki has never played in the main draw of a Grand Slam event.

The 27-year-old, who moved to London aged 10 but only changed allegiance from Japan last year, will achieve that if she beats Slovakian ninth seed Viktoria Hruncakova.

To qualify for the final Grand Slam event of the year, which starts at Flushing Meadows on Monday, players must win three matches this week.

Six British players have already qualified directly for the main draw in New York as a result of their ranking.

Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Jack Draper, Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage discovered their first-round opponents in Thursday's draw.