Great Britain have reached the final of the Billie Jean King Cup on four occasions: 1967, 1971, 1972 and 1981

Great Britain will take on Sweden in the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup play-offs on 11-12 November at the Copper Box Arena in London.

Anne Keothavong's side missed out on a spot in the finals following their 3-1 loss to France in April's qualifiers.

The winners of November's tie will advance to the qualifiers in 2024, while the losers will drop down to the regional events.

Great Britain reached the semi-final of last year's event.

"We had a really great time at the Copper Box Arena in 2019, securing the win [over Kazakhstan] that saw us return to the World Group for the first time since 1993," said British captain Keothavong.

"The atmosphere was fantastic then, and we hope it can be even bigger and better in November.

"We love these weeks we get to come together as a team, especially when it's in front of a home crowd, and on a personal level to have international women's tennis on the doorstep of where I grew up and learnt to play is really special."

The Billie Jean King Cup was formerly known as the Fed Cup until being renamed in 2020.