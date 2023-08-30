Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Jamie Murray (left) won the US Open men's double title in 2016

US Open 2023 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September Coverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra

Two-time defending US Open champions Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram won their men's doubles opener on Wednesday.

The British-American team, seeded third, beat Italians Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori 6-3 7-6 (7-2).

Briton Jamie Murray and his New Zealand partner Michael Venus, the 12th seeds, won 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-3) against Ecuadorian Gonzalo Escobar and Kazakh Aleksandr Nedovyesov to advance.

British duo Julian Cash and Henry Patten also made it into round two.

In a contest between two unseeded pairs, the Britons beat Americans William Blumberg and Steve Johnson 7-5 6-1 and upset the home crowd on court 10 in New York.

Later on Wednesday at Flushing Meadows, Briton Lloyd Glasspool and Finnish partner Harri Heliovaara - the 13th seeds - play in the first round against Brazilian Marcelo Melo and Australian John Peers.