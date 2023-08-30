US Open: Coco Gauff beats Mirra Andreeva to reach third round
|US Open 2023
|Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September
|Coverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra
American sixth seed Coco Gauff progressed to the third round of the US Open after beating fellow teenager Mirra Andreeva in straight sets.
Gauff, 19, beat her Russian opponent 6-3 6-2 in New York to keep alive her hopes of a first major singles title.
She reached the quarter-finals of the tournament last year.
Gauff had to fight back to see off German qualifier Laura Siegemund in the first round, but this time she produced an impressive display to progress.
Andreeva, 16, has enjoyed an incredible rise in recent months, climbing from 293 in the world in December to 62nd and also reached the last 16 of the Australian Open and Wimbledon.
She produced some impressive tennis of her own on Wednesday but found Gauff in inspired form.
