Koolhof (left) and Skupski (right) lost in the final of the 2022 US Open to Briton Joe Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram

US Open 2023 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September Coverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra

Wimbledon champions Neal Skupski and Wesley Koolhof cruised into the second round of the men's doubles at the US Open on Thursday.

The British-Dutch pair beat American duo Ben Shelton and Christopher Eubanks 7-5 7-6 (7-5) on court seven.

The top seeds will face Colombian pair Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah in the last 32.

Britons Katie Boulter, Jamie Murray and Heather Watson are all in doubles action later on day four.

Boulter, having beaten China's Wang Yafan in three sets in singles earlier on Thursday, partners Kazakh Yulia Putintseva against China's Zhu Lin and Wu Fang-hsien of Chinese Taipei.

Also in the women's doubles first round, Watson and Kazakh Anna Danilina take on Americans Emma Navarro and Peyton Stearns.

In the mixed doubles, wildcards Murray and American Bethanie Mattek-Sands face Marcelo Melo of Brazil and Czech Katerina Siniakova in their opening match.