US Open 2023 results: Andy Murray loses to Grigor Dimitrov in New York

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Flushing Meadows

Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Andy Murray sarcastically claps his racquet towards his team
Andy Murray hit 45 unforced errors compared to just 16 winners against Grigor Dimitrov
US Open 2023
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September
Coverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra

Andy Murray's hopes of achieving a long-awaited deep run at a Grand Slam were ended by Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in the US Open second round.

Former world number one Murray, 36, lost 6-3 6-4 6-1 against the 19th seed on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Murray, who is ranked 37th in the world, has not reached the last 16 of a major since resuming his career after hip surgery in 2019.

The Scot also lost in the Wimbledon second round last month.

Putting together a run at a major remains Murray's prime target in the twilight of his career.

Going into the four Grand Slam events with a seeding would, on paper, make that a stronger possibility and falling narrowly short of the top 32 going into the US Open did not help his chances in New York.

Those ambitions were hindered by the Scot pulling out of tournaments in Toronto and Cincinnati this month because of an abdominal injury.

Having recovered from the issue, Murray played well in his opening-round win over France's Corentin Moutet but his level dropped considerably against the wily Dimitrov.

A lot of credit must go to former world number four Dimitrov - coached by Dani Vallverdu, who used to work with Murray - for executing a clear gameplan which set out to frustrate the Briton.

Dimitrov's backhand slice regularly took the pace out of the rallies, forcing Murray to trade from the back of the court and making the contest physical with some long duels.

It became a tough watch for those supporting Murray, who remains a popular figure at the place where he won the first of his three major titles.

After falling a double break behind in the third set, Murray gave a gesture towards his team indicating he was finished and his troubles were encapsulated in a double fault on a second match point for Dimitrov.

The 32-year-old, who reached the US Open semi-finals in 2019, will play German 12th seed Alexander Zverev in the last 32.

Comments

Join the conversation

284 comments

  • Comment posted by Raymondo, today at 20:15

    Andy Murray has nothing to prove to anyone - been a magnificent competitor and if he wants to carry on that's his decision alone, but its difficult to watch for his fans and followers. Wish him well but hope he doesn't unravel his great record in the sport.

    • Reply posted by BillysGwoaty, today at 20:47

      BillysGwoaty replied:
      It’s an easy watch for those of us who aren’t fans. Also very enjoyable.

      And before anyone gets salty - I don’t have to like every single sportsman/woman/team. Much like you probably don’t. I also won’t support him just because he’s a Brit.

  • Comment posted by tim douglas, today at 20:19

    Andy is an all time great. He got beat by a world class player. Goodness me, the man is so dogged and determined, he will always have my admiration and total respect

  • Comment posted by spinkbottle, today at 20:16

    He's been a great champion but everyone needs to retire at some point
    Don't let's give him a hard time on this HYS

    • Reply posted by Mikestorm, today at 20:28

      Mikestorm replied:
      I don't understand why the BBC would even have HYS when he loses like this. It's clear that it invites troll/click bait.

  • Comment posted by Irena, today at 20:26

    I watched the first set, and he was done by the 7th game. Out on his feet. No energy. All the things you'd expect of a man his age and with his unique career/life experience. That early passage of play, those first 6 games, wiped Murray out, and for the first time he has to now admit, it just ain't gonna happen

    Great player, but his time is over, and in no disgrace.

    Take it easy now.

    You did it

    • Reply posted by Linda , today at 20:33

      Linda replied:
      I kind of agree, but he loves playing, so why not.

  • Comment posted by gordon, today at 20:13

    Murray has had a truly fantastic career and a great ambassador for British tennis but it could be time for him to call time on his career.

    • Reply posted by that Kat girl, today at 21:06

      that Kat girl replied:
      Why should he retire and give up on his income? If you are 55, you may not be as good as you were at 25 at your job but doesn't mean you should retire now; many people these days have to work into their 70s to support themselves.

      That said, Andy was way behind his contemporary Novak but did have many good wins over the other two also rans

  • Comment posted by irksome, today at 20:29

    He's welcome to do as he likes, but it should not be news every time he plays. I'm sure he doesn't expect it.

    • Reply posted by Just__Facts, today at 20:30

      Just__Facts replied:
      Agreed

  • Comment posted by GraceJonesfan, today at 20:23

    He is still making decent money and it's not exactly a boring job.I'd carry on.He will be a long time retired

    • Reply posted by Phoenix44, today at 20:27

      Phoenix44 replied:
      It is a boring job. For those couple of hours, he's pit in tens of hours just practicing and getting fit in a gym.

  • Comment posted by bodisgod, today at 20:25

    He's definitely not one hip wonder! Manage your expectations and he's still fun to watch. If he's still enjoying it good for him. He deserves the right to do what he wants. Even with one leg he's still better at Tennis than roughly 7,999,964 humans

    • Reply posted by cripps2, today at 20:28

      cripps2 replied:
      So, the other 7,9 billion are better than him then? Right...

  • Comment posted by cripps2, today at 20:23

    In fairness, Dimitrov was very, very good. Murray too passive and too many unforced errors, though.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 20:55

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Now there is a player who should have done better in his career. I bet he wishes he was more like Andy as he is weak mentally

  • Comment posted by Matt McG, today at 20:12

    Aw man, tough loss for Murray. I admire the work and spirit he has but everyone needs results to get the confidence and motivation to keep going.

    • Reply posted by that Kat girl, today at 21:20

      that Kat girl replied:
      He reached the 2nd round. I said that's good enough 2 days ago. Many others were getting carried away about Brits in 2nd week, I said let's wait until 2nd round is done. Unfortunately my realism didn't sit well with some folks who were optimistic in an unwarranted way. Now they are hurting. If only they listened to my truth telling and the experience and wisdom I bring to this discussion.

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 20:13

    Difficult defeat for Sir Andrew and as expected we now await a last hurrah from him at Wimbers next year to rapturous applause before a well deserved retirement.

    • Reply posted by Ecopod, today at 20:15

      Ecopod replied:
      Aye I think you’ve called it right - a Wimbledon goodbye. Hope he doesn’t disappear from the scene - cant see him commentating but coaching could work or setting up an academy.

  • Comment posted by Ted Bovis x, today at 20:10

    Surely professional pride of a former No. 1 kicks in now...12 Grand Slams in a row now, not passing round 3 and basically wins 1 loses 1 at tour level nowadays too. Enjoy well a well deserved retirement Andy!

    • Reply posted by Mikestorm, today at 20:33

      Mikestorm replied:
      Doo you say that to all players who don't get past round 2/3? There are literally hundreds of players ranked below Andy who never win anything of note and rarely get further than the first round of a slam yet they are still going. If they all retired, we'd have hardly any players left!

  • Comment posted by Mac, today at 20:17

    Fantastic results for Boulter and, in particular, Draper. Sad to see Murray get beaten so convincingly. Up to him to play as long as he wants, but days on the show courts are coming to an end.

  • Comment posted by PlayNicely, today at 21:09

    Past it.

  • Comment posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 20:11

    Tough draw. Close first set, but Dimitrov is in excellent form this year. Hopefully Andy comes back stronger next year, he's still got more to give.

    • Reply posted by Truth be known, today at 20:13

      Truth be known replied:
      Let's hope not bf

  • Comment posted by Richarlison back tattoo, today at 21:01

    Great news, glad he's out.

  • Comment posted by Bryan Tonks, today at 20:27

    It's sad, but perhaps now Russell Fuller (the BBC Tennis Correspondent) can start reporting on some other British tennis players!! In the last SIX years Andy Murray hasn't been past the 3rd round of a Grand slam, but yet he STILL gets 95% of the BBC reporting. Norrie, Evans, Edmund and Draper have all been higher ranked at times, but get virtually no coverage, not to mention the Women's game!

    • Reply posted by notinmyname, today at 20:36

      notinmyname replied:
      If you look at the viewing numbers on these pages for anyone other than Andy, you’ll realise why that happens. Like it or not, there is still much more interest in Andy than the others.

  • Comment posted by John B, today at 20:22

    One more year Andy. Dimitrov is probably in the top 3 or 4 at the moment. Would be great to see a deep run in SW19 and an honourable departure.

    • Reply posted by Phoenix44, today at 20:29

      Phoenix44 replied:
      No he's not. The top 3 are obvious and Rune & Rudd are next.

  • Comment posted by DaveB, today at 21:08

    Surely it is time to admit defeat. A great career is now behind him

  • Comment posted by User0257270650, today at 21:18

    It’s one of the few things in life that I find up lifting watching Andy getting hammered beautiful

