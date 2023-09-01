Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Neal Skupski and Wesley Koolhof are aiming to go one better than last year's runners up finish at the US Open

US Open 2023 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September Coverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra

Wimbledon champions Neal Skupski and Wesley Koolhof were made to work hard to secure their place in the third round of the US Open men's doubles.

Britain's Skupski and Dutch partner Koolhof beat Colombian duo Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah 7-6 (7-2) 1-6 6-3 on Court 12.

Cabal and Farah were vociferously backed by a group of Colombian fans but the top seeds held their nerves well.

But Jamie Murray and partner Michael Venus suffered an early exit.

Having been broken in the first game, Skupski and Koolhof battled back to take the first set on a tie-break.

Although Cabal and Farah delighted the crowd as they dominated the second, Skupski and Koolhof remained calm, breaking early in the third before keeping their advantage to win the match.

They will face American duo Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow next.

British pair Julian Cash and Henry Patten are also into round three after a straight-set victory.

They beat Gregoire Barrere and Quentin Halys, both of France, 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 to set up a meeting with sixth seeds Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden.

However, Britain's Murray and New Zealand partner Venus are out after a 6-4 6-4 loss to French pair Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut.

There was another British exit in the women's doubles as Heather Watson and Kazakstan's Anna Danilina were beaten 6-3 6-1 by 15th seeds Miyu Kato of Japan and Indonesia's Aldila Sutjiadi.

In the mixed doubles, Britain's Lloyd Glasspool and partner Hao-Ching Chan of Taiwan fell to a 7-6 (7-2) 7-6 (9-7) loss to fifth seeds Ellen Perez and Jean-Julien Rojer.