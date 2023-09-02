Close menu

US Open 2023 results: Jack Draper wins, Dan Evans loses to Carlos Alcaraz, Cameron Norrie out

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Flushing Meadows

Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Jack Draper has dropped only one set on his way to the US Open last 16
US Open 2023
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September
Coverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra

Britain's Jack Draper reached the last 16 at a Grand Slam for the first time at the US Open but Dan Evans lost a thriller to top seed Carlos Alcaraz.

Draper, 21, continued to brush off a pre-tournament injury with a 6-4 6-2 3-6 6-3 win over American Michael Mmoh.

Evans, 33, went toe-to-toe with defending champion Alcaraz before going down 6-2 6-3 4-6 6-3 in New York.

Cameron Norrie lost 6-3 6-4 6-3 to Italy's Matteo Arnaldi, while Katie Boulter plays later on Saturday.

Like Draper, Boulter is bidding for her best run at a major when she faces American world number 59 Peyton Stearns.

Draper, who has dropped only one set this week, will play Russian eighth seed Andrey Rublev or France's Arthur Rinderknech in the fourth round.

"It was a long match for me to come through after a tough year. I'm so happy," he said after beating wildcard Mmoh.

Counting a booming serve and fizzing forehand as his key strengths, Draper's talent has never been in doubt.

He reached a career-high ranking of 38th in the world at the start of this year after being one of the fastest climbers on the ATP Tour in the previous six months.

Moving up from outside the world's top 250 was a result of a string impressive wins, including notable victories against top-10 players Stefanos Tsitsipas and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

But his progress has been hampered by a series of physical problems, leading to what he described as a "mentally challenging" year.

A small muscle tear in his shoulder at the French Open was the latest in a long line of injuries, ruling him out of Wimbledon and stopping him playing competitively until last month.

A similar problem picked up at the recent Winston-Salem Open led to fears it could stop him playing in New York.

However, Draper has been determined to put the issue to the back of his mind and against Mmoh showed how he is becoming increasingly resolute.

After dominating the opening two sets, Draper was pegged back as Mmoh improved.

Breaking straight back from losing his serve at the start of the fourth set proved vital for the Briton, enabling him to move 4-2 ahead by taking his opponent's serve again.

Serving for the match, Draper faced a break point when Mmoh cracked a thunderous forehand past him but saved it by finding his first serve and moved forward to put away a volley.

Mmoh hit another forehand long to tee up match point, Draper again deciding to come forward and put away a backhand winner before standing with arms outstretched in celebration.

Comments

Join the conversation

86 comments

  • Comment posted by BBCesspit, today at 21:02

    You never know, he may pull a Raducanu!

  • Comment posted by Arguingwithidiots, today at 21:01

    Draper is the real deal.

  • Comment posted by BBCesspit, today at 21:00

    Oh yes, well done Jack!

  • Comment posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 20:55

    Draper's achilles is his own fitness, or at least staying healthy. If he sustains good fitness he has a good game to do very well.

    • Reply posted by Mikestorm, today at 21:03

      Mikestorm replied:
      Jack is very good and can go far but let's hope that the British 'fans' don't try to tear him down every time he loses a match in the future. Tall poppy syndrome is strong in this country.

  • Comment posted by david, today at 20:53

    There’s no escape from Alcaraz.........

    • Reply posted by BBCesspit, today at 21:01

      BBCesspit replied:
      Maybe for now, but he won't be one of the greats.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 20:41

    This US Open has been quite interesting dont you think

    • Reply posted by Ling Liu LiverpoolFC GBR, today at 20:50

      Ling Liu LiverpoolFC GBR replied:
      It's very open that's for sure

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 20:40

    Are we on cpurse for the ultimate final

  • Comment posted by armchair59, today at 20:38

    Good run from Evans too and taking a set of Alcaraz is no small feat. Norrie has been on a bad run recently. Not sure if he is carrying an injury? Feel very sorry for Edmund. Made Laver Cup one year, and was looking to be a long term top 20 player but can't seem to recover from knee injuries.

    • Reply posted by pimbo, today at 20:53

      pimbo replied:
      Norrie is a hardworking journeyman that had some good results and fluked to the top-10, but many younger players are passing him by. His results in slams show that he is one of many decent players making up places 11 to 50 with not much to choose between.

  • Comment posted by Beachbaby, today at 20:37

    Carlos Alcaraz. ' Normal person's ...Exceptional tennis player.

  • Comment posted by leave it Reg, today at 20:36

    He may have been beaten but what a superb match Dan Evans played against Carlos Alcarez. His tennis was of the highest quality and the number one seed had to produce some outrageous winners to stop the match from potentially going to a 5th set.

  • Comment posted by CoJo, today at 20:33

    Jack has SO much potential. Really great to see.

    Norrie is a complete slam flop.

    • Reply posted by Ali, today at 20:36

      Ali replied:
      Norrie's only big slam performance came when there were no points available.

      Bit of a shame as he may have been able to use the resulting seeding boost to kick on, but with flops like this maybe not...

  • Comment posted by that Kat girl, today at 20:32

    Spoke too soon. Evans also out

    Hoped he'd take out Carlos. Alas

    • Reply posted by flamingo, today at 20:36

      flamingo replied:
      He played really well but that was always a big ask.

  • Comment posted by Border Farce uber, today at 20:19

    Jack's the lad but Cam is the big let down

    • Reply posted by Sheff, today at 20:22

      Sheff replied:
      Thought Cam's serve was too weak at Wimbledon. He needs to work a lot harder on that I feel...

  • Comment posted by that Kat girl, today at 20:16

    Cam Borie lost hehe

  • Comment posted by TurtlePower, today at 20:16

    Well done Jack, hope you can go a bit deeper here and accrue a few points. Fingers crossed the injuries stay away too.

    • Reply posted by that Kat girl, today at 20:25

      that Kat girl replied:
      Sascha will put Grigor out of his misery

  • Comment posted by that Kat girl, today at 20:14

    Crowd lifted Novak last night. Such a classy crowd. NYC should be hosting all 4 slams

    • Reply posted by pimbo, today at 21:01

      pimbo replied:
      You do not often see "classy" in that context...

  • Comment posted by that Kat girl, today at 20:12

    Let's hope Dan Evans can take out Carlos

    • Reply posted by Peach, today at 20:52

      Peach replied:
      Wake up

  • Comment posted by planetbloo, today at 20:11

    Draper, when fully fit, is the genuine article. Great prospect.

  • Comment posted by flamingo, today at 20:11

    Well done, Jack! Just keep believing and anything’s possible!

    • Reply posted by that Kat girl, today at 20:20

      that Kat girl replied:
      Let's not go overboard. He did a good job so far. Good enough, as I said after Murray first round

  • Comment posted by Morning Glory, today at 20:09

    Well done Jack .. Murray resigned to history

    • Reply posted by flamingo, today at 20:12

      flamingo replied:
      Give it a rest. Murray’s record will stand for sometime and it’s fully deserved.

