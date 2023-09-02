Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Jannik Sinner was defeated in last year's US Open quarter-finals by eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz

US Open 2023 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September Coverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra

Italian sixth seed Jannik Sinner knocked out former champion Stan Wawrinka to reach the fourth round of the US Open.

The 22-year-old beat the Swiss veteran 6-3 2-6 6-4 6-2 and will play Germany's 2020 runner-up Alexander Zverev or 19th seed Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria next.

Andrey Rublev also secured his last-16 spot with a 3-6 6-3 6-1 7-5 victory over Arthur Rinderknech of France.

The Russian eighth seed will play Britain's Jack Draper next.

Draper, who reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time with a win over Michael Mmoh earlier on Saturday, is the only remaining Briton in the men's singles draw after Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans lost to Italy's Matteo Arnaldi and Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, respectively.

Victories for Sinner and top seed Alcaraz mean the pair could face each other in the quarter-finals in a re-match of last year's last-eight tie - a five-set thriller won by the Spaniard which set a record for the latest ever finish at the tournament of 02:50 local time.

Elsewhere, Australian 13th seed Alex de Minaur recorded a straightforward 6-1 6-3 6-2 victory over Nicolas Jarry of Chile in one hour and 44 minutes.

In Saturday's night session, Russian third seed and 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev takes on Argentina's Sebastian Baez on Arthur Ashe Stadium.