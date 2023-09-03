Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Ben Shelton is through to the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows for the first time

US Open 2023 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September Coverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra

Ben Shelton hopes he can inspire young people to "develop a passion for tennis" after booking his place in the US Open quarter-finals.

The American shocked fellow countryman and 14th seed Tommy Paul 6-4 6-3 4-6 6-4 on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The 20-year-old sent down the fastest serve of this year's tournament at 149mph and showed an impressive array of shot-making to overpower Paul.

"Being in front of an American crowd, I felt the love all week," he said.

Shelton will next face 10th seed Frances Tiafoe in an all-American last eight clash.

Both players are bidding to become the first American man to win the US Open singles title since Andy Roddick in 2003.

Shelton came close to beating a Roddick record on Sunday - his two 149mph serves were not far off the tournament-record 152mph thunderbolt Roddick hit on his way to the title 20 years ago.

"I'm not just a tennis player. I don't just put on a show on the court or win a lot of matches," Shelton said.

"I treat people the right way and make an impact on a lot of young kids.

"I hope there's a lot of young people in the crowd that develop a passion for tennis when they watch me play."

Shelton's style seems made to inspire and, after overcoming a nervy start that saw him quickly go 3-0 down in the first set, his power and relentless desire to take the aggressive option quickly got the New York crowd on side.

"You can't deny that presence. It rubs off on anyone," said tennis correspondent Russell Fuller on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra.

"You'd have to be a cynical old hack if you weren't moved by the way Ben Shelton plays tennis. He plays with such a smile on his face.

"How about a quarter-final between Shelton and Tiafoe? That would be beyond the US tennis association's wildest dreams."

Tiafoe beat Australia's Rinky Hijikata 6-4 6-1 6-4 to guarantee at least one American in the semi-finals.

The 25-year-old made it to last year's semi-finals at Flushing Meadows, beating Rafael Nadal on the way, before losing in five sets to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Ninth seed Taylor Fritz could make it three Americans in the last eight. He plays Dominic Stricker, the Swiss who shocked Stefanos Tsitsipas in round two, later on Louis Armstrong Stadium.